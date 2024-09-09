Apple released details on the new iPhone 16 which will be released as the latest model of the popular phone.

The phone will come in five colors including black, white, blue and pink. It will be 30% faster than the iPhone 15.

It will come with AI features called Apple Intelligence.

The phone will be able to find photos and specific moments in videos by asking for details in the image or video. It will also stitch together strings of relevant photos into slideshows.

The 48-megapixel camera will be central to the new phone and a Camera Control button on the side will automatically launch the camera.

Visual intelligence will allow a user to point the phone at a restaurant or other item, click the button, and the phone will bring up more details.

It will even allow you to find out what type of dog is in front of you using the camera.

The button is slightly indented to avoid accidentally launching the feature.

iPhone 16 release date

Apple said the new phones will be available on September 20, 2024. They can be preordered immediately.

The base model will start at $799.

An iPhone 16 Pro with a titanium case and a larger battery will start at $899.

Apple also is releasing an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. It will feature a 4K video camera that will record at 120 frames per second, the highest frame rate it has ever offered. It will also have four studio-quality microphones for superior audio capture.

It will also come with an update to voice memos that will allow a user to add new layers to previously recorded audio. A user could go back and add vocals over a previously recorded guitar recording.

Apple Watch 10

The company announced the Apple Watch 10. It will be lighter than previous models. The company says a new feature will be the ability to warn a user about possible sleep apnea, a widely undiagnosed concern that can lead to serious other health complications like high blood pressure.

New Apple AirPods could be used as hearing aids

The company also announced new AirPods at the event. The company expects the new AirPod Pros to get FDA approval to be over-the-counter hearing aids. That feature will be released as a software upgrade after approval.