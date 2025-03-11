Bluesky CEO Jay Graber is taking a stand against social media sites owned by billionaires as, for Graber, user control must be the priority.

Earlier this year, the "Free Our Feeds" initiative said that Bluesky would be the first to benefit from the campaign. It aims to protect the interests of users if Bluesky falls under the power of billionaires.

At SXSW 2025, Graber took a swipe at Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, reaffirming Bluesky's dedication to decentralization and user power.

Graber's T-Shirt Speaks Volumes: What Does it Mean?

At SXSW, Graber wore a provocative T-shirt reading the Latin motto "Mundus sine Caesaribus" which means "A world without Caesars." As seen in the recent SXSW clip, the graphic is similar to Zuckerberg's notorious 2024 Meta Connect tee, with the slogan "Aut Zuck aut nihil" or "Zuck or nothing."

Her message was unmistakable: social media must not be controlled by billionaires. Rather, it must be open-source, decentralized, and user-governed.

"If a billionaire tried to ruin things, users could just leave — without losing their identity or data," Graber said.

The 34-year-old software engineer added that Bluesky's open protocol gives users the ability to "fork off" the network if needed.

Bluesky's Rise: A True Alternative to Big Tech

When the Twitter empire collapsed, many users knew where to go next already. After Donald Trump's win in the US Presidential Elections, about 700,000 X users fled to Bluesky to seek "real human connection."

Initially a Twitter spin-off project, Bluesky has now expanded to more than 32 million users, and it proves that decentralized social media is not an experiment.

Unlike the conventional platforms, the microblogging site works based on the Authenticated Transfer (AT) Protocol, in which users can own their experience and switch freely across platforms without requiring permission from the company itself.

Graber knew that Bluesky needed to change the game for social media platforms, and this could be accomplished by "shifting power back to users and developers."

Different Approach to Content Moderation

One key manner in which Bluesky distinguishes itself from corporate-owned sites is through its user-driven content moderation model. Rather than a centralized entity telling them what to do, Bluesky permits users to add third-party moderation tools, blocking content based on what they prefer.

Graber believes that "moderation is governance." This means that people have the power to decide how they want their digital space to be governed.

According to Mashable, this opt-in moderation model places control in the hands of users themselves, enabling them to tailor feeds without being beholden to blanket corporate policies.

Innovation within the Bluesky Ecosystem

Bluesky's open-source architecture has resulted in a proliferation of third-party applications within its ecosystem. Some of them include Flashes, a novel photo-sharing service, and Flushing.im, a tongue-in-cheek app for monitoring bathroom trips.

Graber said that Bluesky is not just a social network. Rather than being a place for interaction, it's a platform for innovation and digital creativity where you can build anything.

Can Bluesky Remain Financially Independent?

Despite promising user growth and a user-driven business model, Bluesky has a huge challenge ahead: financial independence. The company is working hard on subscription models and developer services to sustain the platform without the help of outside investors who could potentially undermine its fundamental values.

Graber is hopeful for the future, believing that users will stand behind a platform that truly puts their interests first. She also does not believe that toxicity should be present in social media. At the end of the day, she just wants to give people a genuine opportunity to use social media to its fullest.

Originally published on Tech Times