Apple is working on a major software update, one of the biggest in its history, aimed at transforming the look and feel of iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, according to a new report.

The update, expected later this year, will give the operating systems a fresh design and make Apple's software more uniform across devices. This includes changes to icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons, according to Bloomberg.

Apple Aims for a Simpler, Vision Pro-Inspired Interface to Boost Demand

People familiar with the project explained that Apple is focusing on making it easier for users to navigate and control their devices. The design is said to be inspired by Vision Pro's software. As the project remains unannounced, these individuals chose to remain anonymous.

Apple, whose revenue is recovering gradually after the pandemic, is betting on the new, innovative interface to boost demand for its products. Notably, Apple's iPhone — its biggest moneymaker — suffered a surprise dip in sales during the last holiday season.

Apple's "Luck" and "Cheer" Updates to Bring Major Software Redesigns

The upcoming changes will be part of iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, code-named "Luck," and macOS 16, called "Cheer."

These updates are set to deliver more than just a new look. They will bring the most significant improvements to Mac software since the Big Sur update in 2020 and the most noteworthy iPhone redesign since iOS 7 in 2013.

Apple is expected to showcase these updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Additionally, the updates may help shift attention away from the company's struggles with artificial intelligence. Recently, Apple confirmed that planned AI improvements for Siri have been postponed indefinitely.

The new design will make Apple's operating systems — macOS, iOS, and visionOS — more uniform. Currently, these platforms have different app designs, icons, and window styles. However, Apple does not plan to merge these systems, believing that keeping Macs and iPads distinct allows for better product development and encourages users to buy both.

VisionOS Influence Shapes Apple's Biggest Software Overhaul

VisionOS, designed for Apple's mixed-reality headset, introduced unique features like circular icons, translucent panels, and 3D effects. While the headset hasn't sold well, some design elements will influence iOS and macOS — though its hand-gesture interface won't translate to those devices.

This redesign is now a top priority for Apple's software and design teams, led by Alan Dye, who was brought in by Jony Ive to work on the Apple Watch interface and iOS 7.