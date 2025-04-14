Various reports claim that Apple has massive developments for the Vision Pro lineup. First, it has been reported that the Vision Pro 2 is on the way from the Cupertino-based tech giant, which is expected to address latency and compatibility issues.

In addition, it is also being reported that a cheaper and lighter version of the Vision Pro is currently in the works.

Vision Pro 2 and More Are Coming Soon From Apple

Analyst Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg) revealed Apple's plans for the future of the Vision Pro lineup. The tech company is said to be now all hands-on deck for its next developments. Two headsets are reportedly in the works that seek to address issues that the original Vision Pro has.

First, there will reportedly be a Vision Pro 2 from the company, but it is not what people are expecting. Gurman said that Apple will not jump from the M2 to the M5 but will focus more on offering an ultra-low latency experience that plugs into the Mac in order to access more applications for the headset.

On the other hand, there will also reportedly be a cheaper and lighter version of the Vision Pro.

Tim Cook Wants to Beat Meta in XR Tech

Apart from that, Gurman also revealed that Apple wants to beat Meta at its game, with CEO Tim Cook's intending to develop a pair of AR glasses.

This information was reportedly shared by an Apple engineer who claimed that Cook does not care about "anything else" other than to develop "true" AR glasses with cameras and microphones to gp up against Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses and Project Orion in the future.

Apple's Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro was the talk of the town when Apple first introduced it almost two years ago, centering on a wearable headset packed with significant features. When it was released, the Vision Pro went through the ups and downs as sales faltered after several months, but it still earned accolades along the way, including Popular Science's "Innovation of the Year."

Despite its poor performance later on, there is still more to be expected from Apple in their Vision Pro development, with two devices reported to reinforce the lineup.

It was previously revealed by Cook that the original Vision Pro was meant for developers, and he defended the original pricing of the headset, saying it was made for those who can afford this early adoption of the device.

Originally published on Tech Times