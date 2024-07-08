The Apple Watch will be celebrating its 10th birthday and the company is preparing to give avid users new and exciting features on the product.

Bloomberg reported that there will be some changes to the original line, the "Series," of the smartwatch, and one thing that users are bound to notice will be the larger displays. Not only that, the device will also be thinner, promising a less bulkier feel when worn.

While the physical features in terms of dimension and depth have changed, the design can be considered as something that Apple did not bother changing much. Users are promised of bigger screens for both versions of the Series 10. The code names for both are N217 and N218.

Fans of the Series 10 can look forward to picking a screen with approximately the same size as the one on Apple Watch Ultra. The latter however, will not be getting that major design overhaul. The current one of the Ultra only dates to 2022, and many may have been expecting some design changes along with the Series' 10th birthday.

Aside from the physical design changes, there will be other important improvements that could be seen on the system of the Apple Watch. New chips are expected on both the Series 10 and the Ultra 3. The chips act as precursors to possible AI integration in the future.

However, expectations must be set since Apple Intelligence, the suite that promises the exciting features, will not be running on Apple Watch. As of the moment, only the iPhone, iPad and Mac will be having the suite. Next will be Vision Pro and as of writing, there are still no signs that the Watch will be adaptive to the AI suite soon.

It is also not yet definite if Apple will be branding the upcoming smartwatches as their anniversary models or one would have to wait until 2025. The point of reference for this is the initial release of Apple Watch wherein the announcement came in 2014 but the product was not released until 2015. Based on this premise, it is possible that the company will tout the product's birthday this year, or have a more outlandish release next year.

In terms of new sensors, The Verge reported that this area is somewhat cloudier. The company is allegedly struggling with the health sensor updates that it has been planning. It also has not yet gotten the reliability of its blood pressure monitor in top shape.