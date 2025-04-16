The apps where one can get rewards peaked in 2020 during the lockdown. In 2025, these platforms remain popular: people seek supplementary income. Despite reports from Deloitte forecasting inflation to ease and Forbes noting salary increases, many still turn to earning apps for extra financial security. To explore this trend, we researched four platforms: one for everyone, one offering gift cards, one connecting brands and creators, and one for professionals. Here's a list of apps to check out in 2025:

With over 14 million users worldwide, Cheelee is a revolutionary SocialFi platform that lets anyone get money by watching content. To do this, they need special digital assets with a playful name — Cheelee glasses. They determine how many minutes of rewarded watching a user gets: the rarer the glasses, the more paid time they provide, letting users generate 1.1x to 3.3x their cost. For example, Rare Glasses ($103) give 40 paid watching minutes per day and can bring up to $339.90 monthly.

Users can also get money through Swipe-to-Earn, a Task Center, lootboxes, donations, and a referral program that offers up to 30% from friends' purchases — Cheelee is continuously introducing new ways to get money. Combined with a stable economy and diverse revenue streams (ads, brand deals, in-app purchases, etc.), these innovations ensure the long-term success of this social network.

Having given out over $636 million to its users since its launch, Swagbucks is a platform where one can get rewards by completing surveys, shopping online, using the special search engine, and playing games — with additional bonuses for in-game achievements. The platform also offers a referral program, where users get up to 10% of their referrals' earnings.

All earnings can be redeemed for cash via PayPal or gift cards from popular retailers like Amazon. As for the daily payouts — they are comparatively modest — $2 to $5 — but consistent participation can lead to $25 to $50 per month.

With over 4.5 million creators, 10,000 briefs submitted, and over 3M paid out, Foap is a platform that lets photographers and videographers sell their works to companies like Mango, Puma, Sony, etc.

All the photos and videos uploaded through Foap are available for purchase and licensing. Meanwhile, users can earn between $4 to $50 per photo through various missions: brands choose the best content themselves. Thus, top creators can build long-term relationships with brands and gain recognition in the industry.

Founded in 2010, Fiverr is a freelance platform that covers 700+ categories like design, writing, and programming. Users create "gigs" — service listings with prices and details — and clients choose what fits their needs.

Beginners typically earn $100–$500 per month, while top sellers can make $1,000 to $10,000+. Success on Fiverr takes skill, communication, a strong portfolio, and persistence. In other words, it has promising earning potential, but only for those who are ready to work hard.

Conclusion

Trends in apps constantly change, but the need for money remains. So, exploring online earning opportunities, including the flexibility to work on their own terms and the ability to earn income while balancing other aspects of one's life is nothing but beneficial. That's why it's great to have platforms like Foap for niche audiences and Cheelee for a broader user base. The key is to test different options and find what works best for you.