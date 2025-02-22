Arsenal's Premier League title bid suffered a huge blow as West Ham earned a shock 1-0 win over the 10-man Gunners, while troubled Manchester United rallied from two goals down in a 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday.

With leaders Liverpool not in action until Sunday's trip to Manchester City, Arsenal had a chance to close the gap in the title race with victory at the Emirates Stadium.

But Mikel Arteta's side stumbled to a first loss in 16 league games as Jarrod Bowen netted West Ham's first half winner before the Gunners had Myles Lewis-Skelly sent off after the interval.

Second-placed Arsenal, whose last top-flight defeat came at Newcastle in November, are eight points behind Liverpool, who would move a massive 11 points clear if they beat spluttering City.

After coming off the bench to score twice in the closing stages of last weekend's win at Leicester, Spain midfielder Mikel Merino started for injury-hit Arsenal as a makeshift striker.

But Arsenal's lack of cutting edge in the absence of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka was exposed when Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pin-point cross was headed in by Jarrod Bowen in the 44th minute.

There was more misery for Arsenal in the 73rd minute when Lewis-Skelly brought down Mohammed Kudus as the West Ham forward surged away on the half way line.

Lewis-Skelly was initially shown a yellow card but the defender's punishment was increased to a red after referee Craig Pawson consulted the pitchside monitor.

At Goodison Park, United were headed for a ninth defeat in their last 13 league games as goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure put Everton two up inside 33 minutes.

Ruben Amorim's team had not mustered a shot on target until Fernandes' free-kick pulled a goal back 18 minutes from time before Manuel Ugarte's equaliser salvaged a point.

More late drama was to come as Everton were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage-time, only for referee Andy Madley to overturn his decision after a VAR review.

When the sides last met in Amorim's first home league game, United cruised to a 4-0 win, but he has since managed just three victories in 13 league games with the 15th placed strugglers.

Tottenham eased the pressure on boss Ange Postecoglou with a 4-1 win at third-bottom Ipswich.

Brennan Johnson put Tottenham ahead in the 18th minute with a tap-in from Son Heung-min's cutback.

Johnson was on target again eight minutes later, netting with a clinical strike from another Son assist.

Omari Hutchinson pulled one back for Ipswich in the 36th minute.

But Djed Spence's deflected 77th minute shot and Dejan Kulusevski's 84th minute finish wrapped up Tottenham's second successive victory.

Wolves boosted their survival bid with a priceless 1-0 win at 10-man Bournemouth.

Bournemouth had Illia Zabarnyi sent off late in the first half when his foul by Rayan Ait-Nouri was upgraded from a yellow to red card after VAR intervened.

Wolves took advantage in the 36th minute as Nelson Semedo's cross was missed by Dean Huijsen and Matheus Cunha steered his shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Vitor Pereira's team are now five points clear of the relegation zone as fifth-placed Bournemouth's top four hopes suffered a setback.

Joachim Andersen's own goal put his former club Crystal Palace on course for a 2-0 win at Fulham.

Fulham defender Andersen deflected the ball into his own net with a miscued clearance in the 37th minute.

Daniel Munoz's 66th minute blast wrapped up Palace's latest success on the road.

Southampton slipped closer to relegation after a 4-0 defeat against south-coast rivals Brighton at St Mary's.

Joao Pedro struck for Brighton in the 23rd minute and Georginio Rutter grabbed their second in the 56th minute.

Kaoru Mitoma's 71st minute goal and Jack Hinshelwood's 82nd minute effort condemned bottom of the table Southampton to a 21st defeat in 26 league games this season.

Southampton are 13 points from safety with 12 games left to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Chelsea travel to Aston Villa looking to bolster their top four push in Saturday's late game.