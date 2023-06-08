KEY POINTS Baba Vanga allegedly predicted that the Earth's orbit would change

She also said that natural pregnancies will end this year

Vanga was blinded by a dust storm when she was 12 years old

A blind woman mystic who allegedly predicted the 9/11 attack on U.S. soil was said to have had a vision of a nuclear disaster that would destroy the planet before the end of the year, according to a report.

Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian who was born at the time of the Ottoman Empire, is rumored to have predicted some of the most significant moments in world history, according to a News.com.au report.

She died in 1996 at the age of 75. But her followers claimed that she predicted, aside from 9/11, the coronavirus pandemic, the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.

The mystic's followers now claim that she had warned of a major nuclear power plant that would explode in epic proportions and unleash a toxic cloud that would settle over Asia.

They also claimed that other countries would be affected by the explosion due to the spread of an infectious disease borne out of the toxic air.

Aside from the nuclear disaster, Vanga was also said to have predicted that there would be a major change in the Earth's orbit.

While it is a natural occurrence that the orbit of the Earth slightly changes every tens of thousands of years, a more significant change could prove to be drastic, with a movement closer could melt the glaciers and drown the planet, while a movement farther could plunge the world into another ice age.

Vanga was also able to predict a powerful solar storm that would disrupt the world's climate this year. Some of her followers even said that what she meant was that a solar tsunami was coming, and it would cause major technological failure.

Solar storms are occurrences in the sun that affect the Earth. Minor storms don't have that much effect.

Vanga's followers also said that she predicted a biological weapon would be unleashed this year, and it would cause thousands of deaths.

She also allegedly predicted that natural pregnancies would end this year, with her followers believing that all babies from here on out would be grown in laboratories. Parents would be able to choose their offspring's traits like hair and eye color, and states and governments get to regulate who would have children or not.

Vanga grew up on a farm in a region of North Macedonia and was blinded by a dust storm when she was 12 years old. It was during that time when she allegedly acquired her supernatural gift, according to her followers.