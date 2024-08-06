Market Down? Hawk Tuah, give it to me straight. Is it safe to buy crypto now, and if so, which is the best crypto to buy now?

Yeah, about that...

Most chaotic election year in America in decades

Every financial analyst worth their salt has repeatedly predicted a recession around the end of 2024-2025

Two wars and the possibility of a third in the Middle East

A long-term recession is coming, but before that, a bull run will likely hit the Biden/Harris team, which won't likely let the economy fall into ruin during an election year.

So here are three expert picks to scoop up on this dip.

#1 Best Crypto to Buy Now: Landshare (LAND)

Everything is green today.

So much so you can probably just chill and watch some Olympic sports, preferably US basketball. Before you do, buy some Landshare.

Landshare is a trailblazer in tokenized real estate.

This means allowing you to invest in real estate without buying an entire property; you can buy fractions of a tokenized property.

The project has also jumped into the multi-chain game by integrating with Polygon and Arbitrum. Landshare is not stopping there—more platforms are slated to join by year's end, and it aims to be the number one platform tokenizing real-world assets.

#2 Best Crypto to Buy Now: Tectum (TET)

Okay, here's the advice you need to hear if you want a true 100x.

If you are smart, you won't bet on last cycles' plays even if you are bag-holding them in the hope they recover. If you're after a 100x, the best thing to do is to find a newer, lower-cap gem. Enter Tectum.

Tectum is becoming the Polygon for Bitcoin. That means Tectum scales Bitcoin and is also a secret XRP killer. Sorry XRP fam.

Tectum's theoretical transaction limit is 3.5 million tps.

That said, Tectum is one of the few ways Bitcoin can be scaled and used as a real currency for a whole country like El Salvador or even America.

If you believe that DeFi on BTC has barely begun, then Tectum must be on your radar.

It's currently outside the top 500 tokens by market cap but can potentially be the Polygon of Bitcoin.

#3 Best Crypto to Buy Now: The Next Shiba Inu, Shiba Shootout

While we don't recommend investing in memes beyond 10% of your portfolio, they have offered the best returns of any sector this year.

Our top memecoin pick right now is Shiba Shootout, a Wild West-themed project and platform that offers poker and play-to-earn games for crypto fans seeking both fun and function.

Shiba Shootout is in its presale phase, and it is nearing $1m in USDT raised. It also offers a crazy 1,659% APY staking reward in case a bear market does come.