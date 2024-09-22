Donald Trump bashed Oprah Winfrey at his North Carolina campaign rally, slashing her recent event with his opponent Kamala Harris as "embarrassing."

Trump even played a clip of Harris's appearance at his rally Saturday — along with reaction from Fox News hosts, whose only complaint was that she used the word "story" too often.

Trump insisted that Winfrey was so mortified she wanted to "go right under the table" in what appeared to be a largely unique interpretation of what actually transpired.

But Winfrey soldiered on because she's a "professional," Trump added. (The former president told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos that he was considering choosing Winfrey as his running mate in the 2016 election.)

He had more to complain about, Trump added, but said he didn't "want to be rude," in what could be a first.

Winfrey's 90-minute livestream event with Harris from Michigan on Friday, billed as "United for America," featured an enthusiastic Winfrey who was not hiding under any table, but warmly hugging and championing Harris. Winfrey, a registered independent voter, does not support Trump.

The event — which included celebrities Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez, Bryan Cranston and Chris Rock, as well as several far lower-profile voters — focused on voter registration and Harris's plans to help the middle class, restore abortion rights and tackle gun violence.

Oprah Winfrey tells Independent and undecided voters, "This is the moment for all decent people. All caring people. Who want the best for yourself and you want the best for other people.. People who are exhausted by the craziness and the made up stories and the conspiracies." pic.twitter.com/SbPJKWLDN3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 20, 2024

Jennifer Lopez endorses Kamala Harris for President at the Unite for America event hosted by Oprah Winfrey. pic.twitter.com/SRWEqDUhag — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate) September 20, 2024

Trump insisted earlier in a Truth Social post: This "isn't the real Oprah, this isn't a person that wants millions of people, from prisons and mental institutions, and terrorists, drug dealers, and human traffickers, from all over the World, pouring into our Country," he stated in his post.

He was once again referring to his claim not supported by any evidence that other nations are emptying their mental institution and prisons and sending the people into the U.S.

Trump also claimed Harris "looked really foolish" and insisted she was unable to "answer the simplest of questions." It was unclear what he was referring to.

Winfrey had not yet responded to Trump's attacks by Sunday afternoon.

She noted on Facebook after the event that she hoped both viewers and participants "left informed and inspired to do something. Remind the people in your life of the privilege and power of their vote because united we win," she added.

Here's a full video of the Winfrey-Harris event: