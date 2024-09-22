Mary Trump Posts Searing Slam After Uncle Anoints Himself Savior Of US Women
Donald Trump is now vowing to 'take care' of women after alienating huge numbers of voters furious over the loss of their reproductive freedoms
Estranged niece Mary Trump has posted a terse, scathing smackdown of uncle Donald Trump's new bid to anoint himself the savior of American women.
She flatly responded on X: "So says the rapist."
Donald Trump has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, boasted on tape of grabbing women by the p--sy, and was found liable by a jury for sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store. The judge in the case, Lewis Kaplan, in a later ruling said that what the jury found Trump did was in fact rape as commonly understood.
Despite that history, Trump insisted this weekend that the clouds will lift for "depressed" American women once he is in the White House.
It's his latest attempt to soothe women voters furious that he helped decimate their reproductive freedoms with the fall of Roe v. Wade in a Supreme Courted heavily weighted with his three conservative justice appointments.
Trump assured in a Truth Social post late Friday that women will soon no longer have to even "think about abortion" because their reproductive rights are now being determined by state politicians, many of whom have voted to ban their right to abortion.
Nevertheless, Trump preened in his post that his administration would "fix" things for women "and fast," somehow making women forced to give birth "happy, healthy, confident and free!"
At a North Carolina campaign rally Saturday night, he essentially repeated his Truth Social post, vowing to "take care" of women, who will no longer have to waste any brain cells over abortion now that he has helped kill Roe v. Wade.
"I will protect women at a level never seen before. They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe and secure," Trump said. "Their lives will be happy, beautiful, and their lives will be great again. So women, we love you. We're going to take care of you."
Opponent Kamala Harris, meanwhile, blamed Trump at a Georgia rally Friday for the deaths of women linked to his push for an abortion ban.
"Two women — and those are only the stories we know — here in the state of Georgia died, died because of a Trump abortion ban," Harris said.
The deaths of Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller were first reported last week by ProPublica and occurred after Georgia enacted a six-week abortion ban.
Thurman took abortion pills to end a pregnancy in 2022 but her body failed to expel all of the fetal tissue and she developed sepsis and died during an emergency surgery.
"He's proud that women are dying?" Harris asked at the rally. "How dare he!"
