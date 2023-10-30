President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that creates standards for the use of artificial intelligence. One of the main goals is to manage the risks associated with AI.

"The Executive Order establishes new standards for AI safety and security, protects Americans' privacy, advances equity and civil rights, stands up for consumers and workers, promotes innovation and competition, advances American leadership around the world, and more," the White House said in a statement.

Among the actions determined by the order, there is a requirement for developers to share their safety test results and other critical information with the U.S. government.

"AI devices are being used to deceive people. Deepfakes use AI generated audio and video to smear reputations," Biden said at the White House, pointing to one of the risks of AI. "I've watched one of me and said 'when the hell did I say that?"

The government measure was criticized by NetChoice, an association of tech companies that includes Google, Meta and Amazon among its members.

The executive order "takes a restrictive regulatory approach to the development of American artificial intelligence tools, putting the future of American innovation and global technological dominance at risk," the industry group said in a statement.

Former President Barack Obama published an article on Medium praising the Biden initiative.

"I'm glad to see the Biden administration acting with a sense of urgency — securing voluntary commitments from leading companies, and now signing an executive order designed to encourage innovation while avoiding some of the biggest risks," Obama wrote. "Congress should follow President Biden's lead and look to his executive order for opportunities to fund this work."

AI is considered as the main priority for CEOs, according to a KPMG survey of 1,300 executives released Oct. 5. They cited more profitability, new product and market growth, innovation and help to avoid fraud and cyber attacks as expected results of the use of technology.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg TV in an interview early October that future generations may work 3 ½ days a week because of AI. He also said that the bank "hopes to redeploy people" if AI replaces jobs.

One of the actions expected from the executive order is to "produce a report on AI's potential labor-market impacts, and study and identify options for strengthening federal support for workers facing labor disruptions, including from AI."