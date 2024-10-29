Biden Unveils $3 Bn US Ports Boost, Takes Aim At Trump
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a $3 billion investment towards port infrastructure in Maryland -- and took a swipe at Republican White House candidate Donald Trump a week before Election Day.
Biden's visit to the port of Baltimore, a key auto industry hub, came as his Vice President Kamala Harris remains in a tight contest with Trump for the right to succeed him.
"I'm proud to announce we're delivering $3 billion in funding from my Inflation Reduction Act to help clean up and modernize ports in 27 different states and territories, from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and beyond, including yes, Puerto Rico," he said.
Biden's jab came after a firestorm over a warm-up comedian at Trump's weekend rally in New York called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
Trump's campaign has since tried to distance the former president from the remarks.
Biden also played up his administration's efforts to modernize US infrastructure, saying his predecessor Trump has not done the same.
He pointed to investments from his government's policies going more to Republican-leaning states than Democratic ones, alongside the country's pandemic recovery.
"We're seeing the great American comeback," he said.
The White House said Tuesday that funds from the Inflation Reduction Act -- a package of energy transition policy and social reforms -- will go towards improving and electrifying port infrastructure.
This involves supporting purchases of battery- and hydrogen-powered equipment, including those used to handle cargo, alongside charging and fueling infrastructure.
The grants include $147 million in awards for the Maryland Port Administration.
US ports hire more than 100,000 union workers across the country.
As Election Day draws close, both Harris and Trump have been fighting to win over blue-collar workers, especially in swing states.
The grants announced Tuesday come under a "clean ports" program that authorities hope can improve air quality by installing "clean, zero-emission freight and ferry technologies along with associated infrastructure."
The aim is to eliminate more than three million metric tons of carbon pollution over 10 years.
"It's imperative to clean up our ports as soon as possible to alleviate serious public health issues," said Terrance Bankston, senior ports and freights campaigner at environmental nonprofit Friends of the Earth.
Biden's visit comes months after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in March, which closed ship traffic in and out of the port of Baltimore and killed six workers.
© Copyright AFP 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Countdown To Busan: Is A Plastic Pollution Treaty In Reach?
-
Polymarket Whale Bets $2M On Trump's 67% Election Odds
-
One In Three Tree Species At Risk Of Extinction: Report
-
'Kamala Harris Will Get Us Into World War III,' Says Donald Trump
-
Bangladesh Immunity Order Sparks Fears Of Justice Denied
-
Report Details Fossil Fuel Threat To 'Amazon Of The Seas'
-
Early Voters In Battleground Georgia Already Top More Than Half Of 2020 Turnout
-
January 6 'Poop' Statue Outside US Capitol Scathingly 'Honors' Rioters Who Stormed Building
-
East DR Congo Grapples With Chinese Gold Mining Firms
-
Climate Change Worsened Deadly Africa Floods, Scientists Say