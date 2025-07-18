Decades of scientific discovery in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine have led to breakthroughs. However, the translation of these technologies into clinical therapies hasn't been as immediate as anticipated. BIO INX was founded to address this bottleneck. Its mission is to equip scientists, clinicians, and industry players with the reliable biomaterials they need to bring 3D bio-printing closer to everyday healthcare.

BIO INX's co-founder and CEO, Jasper Van Hoorick, was driven by the belief that materials science could be the key to solving challenges in regenerative medicine. His background in polymer chemistry and a PhD focused on corneal regeneration opened his eyes to a repeating pattern in academic research.

"Promising materials and prototypes would be developed, never further than academic publications, only to be shelved when the original researchers move on," Van Hoorick shares. Indeed, progress stalls without a reproducible and standardized pipeline for translating these materials into clinical-grade tools. Instead of waiting for innovation to make its way out of the lab, Van Hoorick decided to take action.

Throughout the final stages of his PhD, Van Hoorick started planning BIO INX in earnest. He wrote grant proposals between thesis chapters, secured initial funding, and built a team that began maturing the company's first products while still operating within the academic environment. By the time the company officially spun out, it had already established partnerships and was positioned to take its materials beyond the proof-of-concept phase.

Now, BIO INX is known for developing and offering high-performance, ready-to-use biomaterials for 3D bioprinting and biofabrication. These materials are crafted with reproducibility, scalability, and compatibility with multiple printing technologies in mind. The company has a diverse and adaptable product portfolio that supports various biomedical applications, from tissue regeneration to pharmaceutical screening.

One of BIO INX's unique strengths is its multidisciplinary foundation. Its team, with over two decades of experience in polymer science, bioengineering, and printing technologies, combines academic expertise with an applied mindset. This enables the company to create materials tailored for specific biological purposes and ensure that those materials meet the technical demands of modern bioprinting platforms. Essentially, with solutions that span different material properties, resolution scales, and printing modalities, BIO INX helps remove the technical obstacles that typically delay or derail regenerative projects.

The Belgium-based company is proud to share that it has been involved in several proof-of-concept projects that illustrate the clinical and scientific potential of its materials. One of them is the Astrocardia, a heart-on-a-chip experiment. The project has focused on modeling cardiovascular aging, a process that naturally takes decades but is dramatically accelerated in space.

By bioprinting miniature cardiac tissues using a novel bioink, BIO INX has contributed to the development of human-derived aging models. These models may eventually support personalized therapies and more predictive drug screening approaches, both on Earth and in space.

BIO INX has also participated in a project on ocular regeneration. Drawing from Van Hoorick's doctoral work on corneal tissue, the company has been tackling the shortage of viable donor tissue for corneal transplants. "Current treatments rely on corneas from human donors, but the supply is insufficient," Van Hoorick says.

BIO INX has been working in collaboration with a clinical partner to develop bioinks that allow for the regeneration of corneal tissue without the need for invasive surgery. Because the eye is uniquely accessible and allows for direct visual monitoring, it presents a promising target for regenerative strategies. The potential to restore vision with personalized, cell-based therapies could represent a meaningful advancement for patients facing corneal blindness.

A third area that has been in development is cartilage and bone regeneration. The InCart-3D initiative has explored how digital light processing (DLP) bioprinting can be combined with next-generation bioinks to rebuild complex skeletal tissues. Treating the cartilage is challenging because it lacks the natural ability to heal. By creating structurally accurate, cell-friendly constructs that can be integrated with underlying bone, BIO INX is contributing to new possibilities in orthopedic repair.

The work builds on promising preclinical studies where regenerated cartilage enabled mobility recovery in animal models. Through this line of development, the company aims to support therapies for joint degradation, spinal conditions, and other structural issues that impact millions worldwide.

The road to clinical application is complex and highly regulated. Efforts like those of BIO INX represent a step toward a more seamless integration between research and patient care. Through its commitment to standardization, investment in enabling technologies, and involvement in proof-of-concept projects, the company continues to support the field's gradual shift from theory to therapy.