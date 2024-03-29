Bitcoin 'Legend' Luke Dashjr To Teach At El Salvador's Cubo+ BTC Educational Program
KEY POINTS
- 'Only the best to become the best,' the El Salvador government said of Dashjr's addition
- Dashjr enters the Cubo+ scene classroom with an impressive resume as a pioneer in Bitcoin development
- Cubo+ looks to create a generation of Bitcoin professionals who will build 'the world we all want to live in'
El Salvador's Cubo+ educational program which was launched in March last year with the goal of producing elite Bitcoin engineers is getting a new teacher: Bitcoin Core developer and founder of the OCEAN mining pool Luke Dashjr.
In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday, El Salvador's National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) said Dashjr, the "Bitcoin legend," will "soon" teach a class to Cubo+ students. "Only the best to become the best," it said. Dashjr has yet to make an official statement on his latest venture as a teacher, but he reposted the ONBTC's announcement.
Dashjr enters the Cubo+ program with an impressive resume, starting with his over 12-year tenure as a Bitcoin Core developer and nearly 30 years of experience in programming. He is also widely recognized in the cryptocurrency community as a key figure due to his substantial contributions to Bitcoin Core.
He has constantly championed the decentralization of the Bitcoin network and has participated in numerous discussions regarding the scaling of the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency.
Dashjr joins a growing list of Bitcoin experts as Cubo+ educators. Among them is Jimmy Song, also a Bitcoin developer with over 20 years of experience and known in the community as a BTC educator. He shared his expertise at the program in July last year.
Another Bitcoin figure who took part in the program was Darvin Otero, founder and CEO of payments app Tiankii.
According to the program's website, Cubo+ is committed to helping talented minds learn Bitcoin fundamentals and create a generation of BTC professionals "who will build the country and the world we all want to live in." The initiative said earlier this week that the number of applicants for class 2024 was "doubled on last year."
El Salvador has been hard at work in advocating for the wider use of Bitcoin across the country. Since BTC was recognized as legal tender in 2021, President Nayib Bukele has been encouraging citizens to make use of the digital currency and the government has been investing in Bitcoin-related projects.
The Central American nation's Bitcoin strategy has also gained worldwide attention after Bukele declared in November 2022 – during Bitcoin's most significant price lows due to the crypto market winter as triggered by FTX's collapse – that El Salvador will purchase one Bitcoin daily.
As of this week, on-chain data revealed that El Salvador now holds a little over 5,700 Bitcoins, worth some $400 million based on current prices. Bukele's "Bitcoin City" dreams have yet to come to fruition, but for now, it appears his government's BTC educational initiative is on a roll.
