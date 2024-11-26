Cramer Curse_11262024_1
Jim Cramer called Bitcoin a winner days before its price started dropping. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The "Cramer Curse" endures as the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" calls Bitcoin a "winner" days before the world's largest cryptocurrency saw a 2.5% price drop.

In the 45-second clip from a "Mad Money" segment on Nov. 21, Greg in Florida asks host Jim Cramer, a former hedge fund manager, whether he should buy or sell MicroStrategy stock.

"I've gotta tell you, it's a Bitcoin play. I prefer to actually own Bitcoin. I know that Citron put some sort of short on it," Cramer responded.

"All I can say is: own Bitcoin. That's a winner," he added in the widely shared clip on X.

Last Thursday, Bitcoin was selling at a high of $99,014.22 but that value dipped to $93,027.55 at opening on Tuesday, marking a 6% decrease.

Since Cramer made his comment, Bitcoin lost over $130 billion in market cap, according to The Crypto Basic.

Originally published by Latin Times

