Bitcoin Loses Billions in Value After Infamously 'Cursed' Business TV Host Jim Cramer Calls It a 'Winner'
The "Cramer Curse" endures as the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" calls Bitcoin a "winner" days before the world's largest cryptocurrency saw a 2.5% price drop.
In the 45-second clip from a "Mad Money" segment on Nov. 21, Greg in Florida asks host Jim Cramer, a former hedge fund manager, whether he should buy or sell MicroStrategy stock.
"I've gotta tell you, it's a Bitcoin play. I prefer to actually own Bitcoin. I know that Citron put some sort of short on it," Cramer responded.
"All I can say is: own Bitcoin. That's a winner," he added in the widely shared clip on X.
Last Thursday, Bitcoin was selling at a high of $99,014.22 but that value dipped to $93,027.55 at opening on Tuesday, marking a 6% decrease.
Since Cramer made his comment, Bitcoin lost over $130 billion in market cap, according to The Crypto Basic.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
