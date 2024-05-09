Blackstone Wins Bidding War For UK Music Rights Firm
US private equity firm Blackstone emerged victorious Thursday in a takeover battle for struggling UK music rights owner Hipgnosis Songs Fund, after American group Concord refrained from improving its bid.
Concord, a rival to Hipgnosis, said in a statement that it would not hike its $1.5-billion bid after Blackstone agreed a $1.6-billion offer.
Hipgnosis manages the rights to more than 150 of the world's biggest song catalogues, including Justin Bieber, Shakira and Neil Young.
Concord "confirms that its offer of $1.25 per Hipgnosis share is final and will not be increased", it said in a brief statement clearing the path for Blackstone.
The US private equity house last week ramped up its bid to $1.30 per share.
"It looks like the battle for Hipgnosis Songs Fund won't be having another encore," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.
Hipgnosis was co-founded in 2018 by guitarist and producer Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis, former manager of Beyonce and Elton John.
The London-listed fund has been plagued by concerns over asset valuations and recently slashed the value of its songs catalogue by more than a quarter to $1.93 billion.
That came after Hipgnosis revealed in December that its first-half net losses tripled on tumbling sales.
