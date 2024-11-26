KEY POINTS The integration will also bolster security for third-party developers building Mini Apps

Blockaid will monitor potential threats to ensure that the World App ecosystem is safe

The integration will also provide users with previews on each transaction

Global blockchain security leader Blockaid today announced a new integration with World App, a fast-growing self-custody wallet that provides simple and easy access to the World Network, which was developed by Sam Altman co-founded Tools for Humanity.

World App is currently the third largest crypto wallet in the world and it aims to make decentralized assets accessible to everyone. Under the integration, Blockaid will help strengthen the security for third-party developers building Mini Apps as the platform scales.

The Partnership's Key Benefits for Users

Previews – The World App wallet now provides previews on each transaction to show users what will happen if they sign, bolstering transparency and building trust with users.

– The World App wallet now provides previews on each transaction to show users what will happen if they sign, bolstering transparency and building trust with users. Warnings – Users will now receive alerts when World App detects that they may be interacting with potentially harmful transactions, helping avoid untoward incidents when transacting.

– Users will now receive alerts when World App detects that they may be interacting with potentially harmful transactions, helping avoid untoward incidents when transacting. Simulations – Blockaid will simulate a user's intended transaction within its custom internal node to predict the outcomes that would result if the transaction was executed on the actual blockchain.

– Blockaid will simulate a user's intended transaction within its custom internal node to predict the outcomes that would result if the transaction was executed on the actual blockchain. Threat monitoring – As part of the efforts to keep the World App ecosystem safe, Blockaid is also monitoring on-chain threats related to phishing, hacks, and smart contract exploits.

5/ 🔐 Protect Yourself: While Blockaid is working with wallets and platform to detect and block contracts that are being used by attackers for event spoofing, users are advised to be cautious and suspicious of sudden, large balances or transactions appearing in their wallet. pic.twitter.com/Tl2pVwKssv — Blockaid (@blockaid_) June 16, 2024

Paving a Stronger, More Secure Path for Digital Asset Access

Since entering the blockchain scene, Blockaid's technology has already protected more than $200 billion in assets through scanning over five billion transactions and monitoring 630 million decentralized applications (dApps), as well as 220 million tokens.

Every month, Blockaid prevents an estimated $300 million in potential losses, making it the security partner of choice for major players such as industry leaders Coinbase, Metamask, and Stellar.

World App, on the other hand, continues to grow as it challenges the norms with other wallets that have complex interfaces and can be frustrating for newbies in the crypto space to adapt to with ease.

Through the integration, World App users can now enjoy the same level of protection that Blockaid provides to the industry's leading firms and platforms, giving them confidence as they navigate the crypto world and manage their digital assets.

The collaboration will ensure that third-party developers of the growing Mini Apps ecosystem benefit from more built-in protections, and that users can safely access and explore the colorful fast-evolving world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Blockaid was founded in 2022 by cyber intelligence experts with the goal of protecting Web3 transactions while preventing security risks in the blockchain, while World App was developed by Tools for Humanity, which seeks to build for humans in the AI era.