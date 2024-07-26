KEY POINTS The contest has a total prize pool of $43,000 in Bitcoin

The Crypt Hunters Contest will feature gameplay on a designated Minecraft server

Brighty App sees the campaign as a chance for gamers to earn competitive reward opportunities through crypto

Rising neo-digital bank Brighty App has partnered with gamer and streamer Willyrex for an exciting Minecraft contest that includes a total prize pool of over $40,000 worth of Bitcoin.

The contest, which will take place at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday offers a unique prospect for the Minecraft gaming community to compete and win Bitcoins while allowing gamers to enhance their dedicated skills. A total of 30 selected players will compete in a Minecraft map specifically designed for the contest.

The Crypt Hunters Contest will feature gameplay on a designated Minecraft server where participants must complete specific tasks and challenges. Selected participants will receive a game invitation and Minecraft map download on the day of the contest. Participation is only available on desktop computers for individuals aged 18 and above.

Participants must follow the official Minecraft rules and additional directions set by the contest organizers. Disqualification will be given to participants who engage in cheating, hacking, or using third-party software for unfair advantages. The contest will be fair and transparent, as any employees or family members of Brighty App and its parent company are not eligible to participate.

The total prize pool for the contest is 40,000 euros ($43,000) in Bitcoin. The grand winner of the Minecraft live game will win 30,000 euros ($32,500) in $BTC and an additional 10,000 euros ($10,800) in Bitcoin will be distributed among users for their engagement, content creation, and watching the livestream. Winners will be notified via email or phone and rewarded on the Brighty App by July 31.

To be eligible, participants should install the Brighty App, use the promo code "willyrex," complete the verification process, and issue a Brighty App digital card. The contest has been made available exclusively to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA).

Registration should be completed before Sunday, and entries submitted after the contest's one-hour duration will not be considered. Users are still welcome to download and enjoy the Brighty App to earn, save, and spend their cryptocurrencies and fiat.

¿Quieres ser uno de los 30 Crypt Hunters y poder llevarte el premio valorado en 30.000€?

Pues solo te que quedan 2 días! ¡Descarga @brightyapp https://t.co/qsZKTW6V1J y regístrate con el código “willyrex” para participar!!



Nos vemos en la cripta este domingo a las 17.00… — Willyrex (@WillyrexYT) July 26, 2024

"This partnership is a great chance for traditional Minecraft gamers to enter the Web3 space and earn competitive reward opportunities through crypto. Traditional Minecraft competitions are often dictated by veteran gamers and centralized organizers who fragment the prize structure, leaving less scope for developing competitive gamers to earn rewards," Brighty App said in a statement to International Business Times.

Through the contest, Brighty App and Willyrex are highlighting the increasing integration between traditional gaming and emerging trends in digital finance, creating a new incentivization scope for dedicated communities.

Guillermo Díaz Ibáñez, who goes by Willyrex on YouTube, is one of the most famous Spanish YouTubers known for his gaming content. Boasting over 17 million subscribers, Willyrex has established himself as a household name in the broader gaming community.