KEY POINTS $BTC surged above $99,000 after Christmas Day but plunged below $93,000 over the weekend

Long-time Bitcoin holders believe the dip is just an opportunity buy more $BTC while prices are low

El Salvador's national Bitcoin strategic reserve now has 6,000 $BTC

Bitcoin is still struggling to climb back to its glory days above $100,000, triggering a community-wide "HODL" call as bulls and maximalists encourage new holders to not be discouraged with the cryptocurrency's current price plunge.

The world's largest crypto by market cap has been down by 1.1% in the last 24 hours and its seven-day chart has been very volatile, with significant spikes above $99,000 post-Christmas and massive plunges below $93,000 over the weekend.

As of late Sunday, the digital currency is trading at around $93,600, a figure far from its all-time high (ATH) above $108,000 earlier this month.

Veteran Bitcoiners Attempt to Change the Narrative

On X, some new BTC holders are not pleased with Bitcoin's downtrend during the holidays, but long-time holders are moving to flip the narrative and inform newbies in the game that the plunge is just a normal route for the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency.

"Buy Bitcoin" was a major business and finance trend on Elon Musk's social media platform over the weekend. The term is similar to the popular "buy the dip" phrase that many crypto users post on X whenever a market crash is underway.

My motto all of 2025



“Buy Bitcoin or stay poor.” — The Bitcoin Sovereign (@thebitsovereign) December 30, 2024

One user noted that regardless if crypto is in a bull market or not, Bitcoin's price dip gives people "a buying opportunity" since it's crucial to "buy Bitcoin at low prices."

Other users are encouraging new holders to "ignore the noise," especially at this time, when many non-believers are pushing FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) as BTC struggles to reach its ATH.

El Salvador Hits 6,000 $BTC

The "Buy Bitcoin" trend came after El Salvador's Bitcoin Office revealed that the country's Bitcoin strategic reserve now has 6,000 BTC worth over $561 million.

🇸🇻El Salvador has just stacked its 6,000th bitcoin! pic.twitter.com/uS7Gqi5bUq — The Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) December 28, 2024

El Salvador, under President Nayib Bukele, had been under pressure to change its views on Bitcoin. It recently had to agree with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to either sell or wind down its Chivo crypto wallet to obtain a multi-billion-dollar funding package to help propel the country's economy.

Despite the IMF deal, El Salvador reiterated that it would continue snapping up Bitcoin and talks about the country potentially giving up its BTC strategic reserve are false.

The difference with people who buy the dip and El Salvador is that the so-called "Bitcoin country" buys one BTC daily, regardless of the coin's price.

$150K Bitcoin in 2025?

Meanwhile, predictions around the potential price of BTC are up as the world enters a new year.

Prominent trader Titan of Crypto expects BTC prices to surge above $150,000 sometime in October 2025 before experiencing a price plunge come 2026.

Another well-followed figure in crypto, Wimar.X, expects the 2025 bull run "to outperform all the bull runs in the whole history" of the crypto industry. He also predicted that Bitcoin will hit a new all-time high at $250,000 next year, based on current indicators.

It remains to be seen whether Bitcoin will come close to the predictions in the coming year. For now, new holders may be doubtful while "HODLers" keep stacking.