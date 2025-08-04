In 2011, Rina Shah had a vision: to take Bollywood dance out of basements and banquet halls and onto the world's biggest stages. Today, that vision is alive and thriving in the form of AUM Dance Creations. It is a New Jersey-based dance academy that blends cultural tradition, artistic discipline, and community empowerment into one powerful rhythm.

As AUM Dance Creation celebrates its 15th anniversary this fall, its story is not just one of artistic success; it's a deeply personal journey of grit, expansion, and purpose-driven leadership. Shah, who serves as founder, director, and head instructor, started the academy out of necessity, passion, and the belief that Indian children in the U.S. deserve a space to connect with their heritage while dreaming big.

"I opened the school to bring Bollywood to mainstream America," says Shah. "When I was growing up in New Jersey, we danced at weddings and family events. But there was no spotlight and certainly no pathways to perform professionally."

Today, that has changed. Thanks to Shah's tireless efforts, her dancers have performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the NBA Brooklyn Nets halftime show, Good Morning America, and many other platforms once unimaginable for Indian-American performers.

The early days of AUM were anything but glamorous. Shah, a lifelong dancer who co-founded an Indian dance team during university in Boston, returned to New Jersey and found herself teaching seven days a week, often in multiple cities, just to keep the lights on. "There was no staff. No marketing team. Just me, driving from town to town, trying to stay creative, pay the bills, and give these kids something I never had," she recalls.

Today, AUM operates across Bridgewater, Hillsborough, Parsippany, Clifton, Paramus, Moorestown, Monroe, Princeton, Chatham, Westfield, and other New Jersey communities as well as New York City, with active plans to expand into neighboring states and eventually, across the country.

Despite this growth, AUM's soul remains the same. "We've built a family, not just a dance studio," Shah says. "Our students grow up together. They form lifelong friendships. They go off to college and sometimes even room together because of the community they found at AUM."

What sets AUM apart is its fusion of classical and contemporary Indian dance styles. Students train in Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and modern Bollywood styles, including semi-classical, hip hop, contemporary, and filmi, creating dancers who are both versatile and rooted in tradition.

But for Shah, dance is more than steps and sequences. "This is how Indian kids in America stay connected to their culture. It's how they learn about their roots, their customs, and their community, without ever stepping on a plane."

This sense of cultural stewardship has gained mainstream recognition. In 2022, American Girl selected Shah as an advisor. She aided in choreographing routines, designing costumes, and even led a performance on Good Morning America for the Girl of the Year doll's debut. "That project showed how far we've come," she says with pride.

AUM is more than just a dance school; it's a launching pad. Students ages 4 plus begin in recreational classes and, if they audition successfully, move into competitive dance teams. These teams compete in some of the major national and international competitions, including the prestigious Dance Pe Chance (DPC), where AUM consistently is placed among the top.

Looking ahead, AUM dancers will perform at many shows in the U.S. and are preparing for international competitions in Europe and Las Vegas in 2026. And every opportunity, Shah emphasizes, is earned. "Some schools bring in outside professionals for big shows. I don't. I want my students to have those moments. We train them to be ready, not replace them when the spotlight hits."

As she marks 15 years of AUM Dance Creations, Shah is filled with pride, but not complacency. "This anniversary is a celebration, yes. But it's also a reminder that we're just getting started."

With plans for national expansion, awaiting a new generation of dancers, and growing interest in Indian dance from both South Asian and non-South Asian families, AUM is dancing into a future brighter than ever. "To build this academy from scratch, and now seeing it inspire hundreds of kids every week, is the most fulfilling thing I could ever ask for."

And as for what keeps her going? "I've always loved kids and dancing. AUM lets me bring both together while honoring our culture. That's my why. That's my heartbeat," Shah shares.