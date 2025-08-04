There's a rhythm to every great event, the kind that gets people smiling, dancing, and remembering the night long after it ends. For John Hubela, founder of City Disc Jockeys, orchestrating that rhythm is not just a service, it's a personal mission, shaped by decades of experience and a deep love for music.

John's journey began with a guitar and a Beatles-inspired teenage band that, while short-lived, ignited a lifelong passion for sound. "It was just a fun time," he says. "But it got me started." From there, he joined his college radio station, a move that introduced him to the world of broadcasting and music production.

Today, City Disc Jockeys specializes in weddings and corporate events in New York City and the surrounding area, including destination weddings. But John is quick to emphasize that the job goes far beyond music. His team handles everything: DJing, emceeing, live musicians, mics, sound systems, and even helping couples structure their entire wedding timeline. "A lot of people, especially first-time brides, need a little help," he explains. "So we guide them through it. That's what I call Wedding 101."

One of the defining features of John's approach is his sensitivity to clients' needs. "When someone engages me, I want them to give me everything they are thinking," he says. "Whether it's one page or 25 pages of ideas and playlists, get it off your chest. Then we start narrowing things down." For him, it's not about offering a generic party package; it's about co-creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

That dedication has earned John a reputation for excellence. He's on the preferred vendor list for several high-profile locations, thanks in large part to his professionalism and reliability. "You could be the best DJ in the world, but if you don't show up on time, nothing else matters," he says. He's even been booked sight-unseen by out-of-town couples, including a bride from California who hired him for her New York wedding a full year in advance. City Disc Jockeys is also recognized as NYC Wedding Experts by major bridal magazines.

John also works closely with his trusted team, usually his lead DJ, Raphael, and a small network of other highly skilled professionals. He's hands-on at every wedding, ensuring that logistics, timing, and energy are all aligned. "We coordinate with the venue staff, the photographers, making sure we don't miss those key moments, like the father-daughter dance or a special toast," he says. "Even making sure Dad is not off somewhere having a cigar when it's his time to shine."

Recent events have included everything from trivia games during receptions to coordinating with live saxophonists and string quartets. "It's not every wedding, but when clients want something unique, we make it happen," he says. "That's what keeps it exciting."

Despite attending what he estimates to be nearly 1,000 weddings, John's enthusiasm remains undimmed. "There's nothing like it," he says. "The moment the music starts, and the room comes alive, I still love that feeling. I get to do what I love, and I get to make people happy. That's rare."

Outside of weddings and events, John continues to stay deeply connected to the music world. He volunteers his time organizing community concerts in Queens, bringing live music to the waterfront. He also attends industry events to keep up with evolving trends. "You have got to update yourself, just like a computer," he says.

When it comes to choosing a DJ, John's advice is simple but firm: "Look for someone professional. That means reliable, experienced, and aligned with your style. They should be willing to adapt, not just do things their way, but your way."

Ultimately, what makes City Disc Jockeys stand out is not flashy gimmicks or over-the-top effects. It's John Hubela's genuine care, professionalism, and artistry. "At the end of the night, when people come up to say thank you, when they tell me how much fun they had, that's the reward," he says. "I go home feeling great. And that's why I keep doing it."