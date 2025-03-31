A month before Canadians vote in an election dominated by threats from US President Donald Trump, leading candidates pledged Monday to build an economy that can thrive independent of its southern neighbor.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau earlier this month, appears to have revitalized his Liberal Party that just months ago looked headed towards a crushing electoral defeat.

Most polls show Carney's Liberals now leading the Conservatives, whose leader Pierre Poilievre has struggled, experts say, to adjust his message in response to Trump.

The US president has repeatedly spoken about annexing Canada while pushing an array of tariffs that could force America's northern neighbor and largest trading partner into recession.

Campaigning outside Toronto on Monday, Carney said "Trump is trying to fundamentally restructure the US economy," which will force Canada to "reimagine" its own.

"We need to build a new Canadian economy, a more resilient economy that can succeed in what will be a drastically different world," Carney said.

Canada needs to be able to thrive "without any regard to what goes on in the United States," he added.

Poilievre built momentum over the past year by attacking an increasingly unpopular Trudeau and by promising to address core issues like affordability, notably soaring housing costs.

His campaign has maintained a focus on rising costs but with added emphasis on Trump.

"It is time to turn Canada into an economic fortress that puts our country first for a change," he said Monday in the eastern province of New Brunswick.

"With Donald Trump threatening our country with tariffs, we need big projects that link our regions, east to west. We need to be able to get our resources across Canada, bypassing America, so we can trade more with each other and sell our resources to the world."

Political analysts increasingly believe Canadians will vote on April 28 based on who they think can best stand up to Trump.

Ottawa voter Carol Salemi told AFP over the weekend that the next government will have to engage in "some sort of negotiation" with Washington and "we need a strong leader to do that."

Danielle Varga, 22, echoed that viewpoint, saying Canada needs "someone that's strong against America.

"It feels like everyone's on that same page, which is good," she added.

Carney has argued his experience has prepared him to lead Canada through economic turmoil.

The 60-year-old is a former investment banker at Goldman Sachs, and later governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

He also led the Bank of England through the Brexit vote and its aftermath.

Trump said he had an "extremely productive" first call with Carney on Friday, adding that the two leaders "agree on many things."

That was a stark change in tone from a US president who repeatedly mocked Trudeau as the "governor" of a US state.

But Poilievre, 45, maintains Carney is offering a continuation of Trudeau, whom the Conservatives accuse of poor economic management.

"President Trump has said he wants the Liberals back in power. We know why, because they will keep Canada weak and keep our investment flowing out of this country," he said at a campaign stop on Sunday.

Ottawa University politics professor Genevieve Tellier said the election comes at a "truly exceptional time for Canada."

The country is "looking for a savior," she told AFP.

After Trump announced his planned auto tariffs last week, Carney declared the era of deep economic, security and military ties between Canada and the United States "is over."

Tellier said his "firm tone" and explanation that "relations with the United States would never be the same again" seem to be resonating with voters.

Those remarks have "captured the current mood in Canada," she said.