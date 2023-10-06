Canada has reportedly begun reducing the number of diplomats in India after the South Asian country gave Ottawa an Oct. 10 deadline to withdraw some of its officials.

New Delhi's call to reduce the number of diplomats was the latest diplomatic blow in the India-Canada spat triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations that India was behind the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Most of the Canadian diplomats working in India outside of New Delhi have been evacuated to either Kuala Lumpur or Singapore, Canadian media outlet CTV News reported, citing sources.

Earlier reports said New Delhi had asked Ottawa to cut the number of diplomats in India by 41. However, the Canadian outlet said it was to bring parity in the number of diplomats.

