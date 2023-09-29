KEY POINTS Canadian President Justin Trudeau pointed to India's growing influence in global politics

It is "extremely important" for Canada and its allies to continue engaging with India, he said

Trudeau was hopeful the row over Nijjar's murder would be discussed at a meeting between U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken and his Indian counterpart

Canadian President Justin Trudeau has reaffirmed Canada's commitment to building closer ties with India despite "credible allegations" about the South Asian country's involvement in Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

Due to India's growing influence on the global front, Trudeau believes it is "extremely important" for Canada and its allies to continue to engage "constructively and seriously" with New Delhi.

"India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented with our Indo-Pacific strategy, just last year, we're very serious about building closer ties with India," he told reporters at a press conference Thursday, reported Canada-based National Post.

"At the same time, obviously, as a rule of law country, we need to emphasize that India needs to work with Canada to ensure that we get the full facts of this matter," he added.

Speaking about the United States' involvement in the matter, the Canadian prime minister said it was likely the issue would come up during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

"The Americans have been with us in speaking to the Indian government about how important it is that they be involved in following up on the credible allegations that agents of the Indian government killed a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil," said Trudeau.

"This is something that all democratic countries, all countries that respect the rule of law need to take seriously. We are moving forward in a thoughtful, responsible way anchored in the rule of law with all of our partners including in our approach to the Government of India," he added.

A U.S. official reportedly said Blinken raised the issue with his Indian counterpart during their meeting in Washington.

"Blinken raised the Canadian matter in his meeting, (and) urged the Indian government to cooperate with Canada's investigation," the U.S. official told Reuters.

However, a formal statement from the U.S. Department of State made no mention of Canada or the row over Nijjar's killing in the topics discussed between Blinken and Jaishankar.

Key outcomes of India's G20 presidency, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, defense, space and clean energy were listed as the matters discussed.