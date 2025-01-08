In light of recent remarks from President-elect Donald Trump focused on acquiring Canada, Canadians have expressed their willingness to stand up and fight against U.S. invasion.

Trump's public prodding of Canada began in November with threats to implement a 25% tariff on all Canadian products sold in the U.S., followed by lighthearted suggestions that Canada could become the 51st state. The idea, initially taken as a joke, has been repeatedly brought up by Trump, leading many to question how seriously to consider the threat to Canadian independence.

A Reddit post titled "Would you fight for Canada if the US invaded?" asked people to suppose American invasion was imminent.

"Understand we are militarily inferior compared to the US," it began. "Would you stand up against the US if the time came?"

"I like to believe that I will," the original poster (OP) wrote. Thousands of Canadians—and a handful of Americans—joined OP in proclaiming allegiance to Canadian sovereignty.

Men and women, young and old, jumped to offer their hypothetical service to their country. One Redditor offered up a "fleet of attack beavers," with another inviting invaders to venture into the woods.

Some were confident, citing the struggle American troops faced in Vietnam and against the Taliban. Many claimed they were prepared to fight, regardless of the odds.

"I would rather die as a Canadian than live as an American," one French Canadian declared.

Some Americans, already frustrated with the incoming president, echoed the same sentiment.

A number of commenters went into detailed defense strategies, predicting how the conflict may unfold. Others took time to outline why the premise was unrealistic, or shared incredulity that the conversation was happening at all.

With Trump set to officially take office in the coming weeks amidst a tense geopolitical climate, the world is waiting to see how the President-elect's plans will take shape, if at all. In the meantime, at least one portion of the internet is standing on guard.

Originally published by Latin Times.