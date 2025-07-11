The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is implementing a new "America First" assessment for new teachers relocating to the state.

The test, developed with conservative media non-profit, PragerU, is targeted at teachers relocating from states deemed to have progressive education policies.

"Oklahoma's schools will not be a haven for woke agendas pushed in places like California and New York," Superintendent Ryan Walters said.

The test will reportedly measure educators' knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, understanding of "American exceptionalism," and grasp of "fundamental biological differences between boys and girls."

"We're raising a generation of patriots, not activists," Walters continued. "I'll fight tooth and nail to keep leftist propaganda out of our classrooms."

The final version of the assessment is expected in the coming weeks, with plans for immediate implementation.

"We're thrilled to join Oklahoma in answering parents' urgent call against senseless woke indoctrination," PragerU CEO Marissa Streit said. "This assessment will stop extreme leftist ideologues from harming children and ensure teachers champion America's greatness and future potential."

Online, the announcement was met with ridicule, with critics referencing national education rankings that place Oklahoma among the worst performing states.

"They're just trying to uphold that 49th out of 50th in education," one Reddit user quipped. Others called it an effort to produce "J6 patriots," accused officials of wanting "followers not thinkers," and joked the state was "really gunning for that 50th spot."

Critics also noted the irony of demanding smaller government while imposing new ideological screenings on educators. "No educator is relocating to pathetically retrograde Oklahoma to teach anyway," one commenter added.

Teacher unions in Oklahoma declined to comment until more details about the assessment are made public.

OSDE, under Walters, has recently implemented several controversial reforms, including new pro-America social studies standards and lifetime teaching bans for serious misconduct.

Originally published on Latin Times