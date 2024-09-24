Jamila Bey describes herself as a journalist, public speaker, and joyful mother passionate about setting the record straight and redefining politics. Her career is abundant in impactful ventures, from hosting the weekly ''Sex, Politics, and Religion Hour: SPAR'' with Jamila radio program to contributing to the Washington Post blog, She the People, and producing and editing for National Public Radio. Fearlessly outspoken, Jamila objects to outdated definitions of civil rights and humanity's foundations, shifting the focus from religion and high-profile individuals toward average citizens.

Now a seasoned radio journalist and an opinion writing teacher, Jamila's journey began in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her earliest memories revolve around late nights spent watching the news and discovering both the violence and bravery permeating the world. In a predominantly Black and overwhelmingly disenfranchised neighborhood, where every child's father would sit on the porch - because there were no jobs to go to - and discuss the state of the world, Jamila learned the impact of politics early on.

"Every time I walked down the street, I would hear: 'What is the President going to do?!' 'The government needs to act!' and other lamenting voices," she reminisces. "I grew up in a time where politics wasn't something purely theoretical; it was something that tangibly reflected on the lives of citizens. It was both the source and the solution to the problems families, children, and employees were facing."

Adolescent years reinforced Jamila's passion for political affairs, painting an almost crystal clear future in her mind: attending law school, working on Capitol Hill, and running for office. But by the time Jamila enrolled at college, she fell under the spell of journalism – a path she had never truly considered before, yet - at that moment - it felt like a calling. "Sure, I read papers and magazines and watched the news. Just like we all did," she adds. "But I didn't realize it had anything to do with me."

Soon, she learned that - with the help of journalism - she could ask the questions percolating in her mind directly, speaking to mayors, governors senators, and other elected officials who are meant to serve people. "My byline on the news was just icing on the cake," she laughs. "I was able to interview those tasked with governing America, and I completely fell in love with it."

A Black woman living in a white man's world, Jamila's success is a product of unwavering determination, sheer talent, a unique perspective, and - frankly - not giving a care about others' reactions to her bold opinions. Growing up in a time when girls usually didn't fight, play football, scrape their knees, or recklessly climb trees, her story is a testament to how ludicrous the norms of the past were. Jamila was drawn to anything that empowered women to unbridle their hearts and bodies and allow a healthy dose of chaos back into their lives.

"I grew up being told to sit down and keep my mouth shut, and I promised little me I would never be silenced again," she shares. Born into the illustrious legacy of August Wilson, Rachel Carson, Fred Rogers, Andy Warhol, and many others, Jamila's political career is centered around following the success of Pittsburgh's natives, elevating the city's prominence and impact.

Looking into the future, Jamila plans to commence her public speaking engagements focused on women, African Americans, corporate policies and more, hoping to provide answers that most people in power shy away from. A passionate author, she will also release multiple enlightening books, the first one being a captivating narrative revolving around the joys of raising children of color.

"I care about democracy, freedom of speech and press, and telling the stories of people who sometimes don't get heard because of where they come from. I believe journalism in politics is the ultimate solution to society's issues; now, it's just a matter of making it happen," Jamila shares, reflecting on her purpose. "Working in the news is crazy, especially right now, as we gear up for elections. But that's why I love it. Here, we can actually make lives better, and the sky is the limit."