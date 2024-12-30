U.S. President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at the 2023 debt-ceiling extension that was agreed upon by President Joe Biden and then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the move the "dumbest," and said Democrats must be blamed.

"The extension of the Debt Ceiling by a previous Speaker of the House, a good man and a friend of mine ... will go down as one of the dumbest political decisions made in years," the president-elect posted.

He also underscored that "there was no reason to do it - NOTHING WAS GAINED, and we got nothing for it." He also said that it was "a major reason why that Speakership was lost" and that the problem was Biden's.

"The Democrats must be forced to take a vote on this treacherous issue NOW, during the Biden Administration, and not in June. They should be blamed for this potential disaster, not the Republicans!" he added.

The extension of the Debt Ceiling by a previous Speaker of the House, a good man and a friend of mine, from this past September of the Biden Administration, to June of the Trump Administration, will go down as one of the dumbest political decisions made in years. There was no… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 29, 2024

In the questioned 2023 budget deal, Congress suspended the debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025. Even beyond the deadline, Congress would still be able to pay bills, however, the body would still have to address the issue.

Trump is demanding that the House of Representatives vote on the debt ceiling extension, or simply call for its abolition.

Without an extension, the U.S. would be in default in its obligations and possible wreak havoc in worldwide financial markets. The U.S. credit rating could also be downgraded.

While Trump clearly expressed his disdain over the debt-ceiling extension, he was all praises for the H-1B visa program for skilled workers, saying that he has always been in favor of it, Independent reported.

Trump, when he spoke to The New York Post, showed his agreement with both Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who defended the need to hire skilled workers from overseas.