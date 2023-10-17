Paddy Cosgrave, founder and CEO of Web Summit, one of the largest world technology conferences, issued an apology for his comments on the support of western nations to Israel's campaign in Gaza.

The statement came after several individuals who were scheduled to appear at the next conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in November announced that they would no longer be attending.

On Oct. 13, Cosgrave posted on X that he was "shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments, with the exception in particular of Ireland's government, who for once are doing the right thing. "War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are," he wrote.

I’m shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments, with the exception in particular of Ireland’s government, who for once are doing the right thing. War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are. — Paddy Cosgrave (@paddycosgrave) October 13, 2023

Sequoia Capital Partner Ravi Gupta, Y Combinator Garry Tan and investor Amit Karp, from Bessemer Venture Partners, are among executives who canceled their participation in the Web Summit.

Israel Ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira told the mayor of Lisboa that the country won't have any representatives at the conference because of Cosgrave's remarks.

"I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it has been presented has caused profound hurt to many," Cosgrave said in a statement Tuesday. "To anyone who was hurt by my words, I apologize deeply."