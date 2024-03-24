China has introduced guidelines aimed at phasing out U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD in government personal computers and servers.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the guideline is aimed at sidelining the Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic options.

The report also mentioned that the guidelines were introduced quietly by the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on December 26.

The China Information Technology Security Evaluation Center has released its inaugural list of "safe and reliable" processors and operating systems, all originating from Chinese companies.

According to Reuters, Intel and AMD have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The latest measure underscores Communist China's drive to enhance its native technological prowess, mirroring actions taken by the US amidst escalating tensions between the two global powers.

Washington DC has imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies over national security concerns and has enacted legislation to encourage domestic manufacturing of technology products in the United States. Additionally, exports of advanced chips and related tools to Beijing have been blocked as part of these measures.

Furthermore, Zheshang Securities analysts estimate that between 2023 and 2027, China will need to invest approximately Rmb660 billion ($91 billion) to upgrade the IT infrastructure within government institutions, party organs, and eight key industries.