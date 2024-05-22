Cryptocurrency continues to reach new heights, even as many industry fiascos have affected public perception of cryptocurrency. Expert insights note that almost 67% agree that cryptocurrency is a legitimate form of investment and that 24% of those who invest in cryptocurrency say they trust it more than traditional investments. And this is true: Crypto investments are no longer just fads; they're an acceptable trading medium that can be used for future innovations like NFTs and the metaverse.

However, it is worth noting that to carry out proper cryptocurrency investments personally, you need a reliable trading platform to handle your cryptocurrency investments. But with so many choices out there online, how do you know what works for you?

One reliable trading platform is BYDFi. This established cryptocurrency trading platform has continued to bring professional, convenient, and new trading services to global users since its founding in 2020. Let's dive into what makes BYDFi one of the best crypto platforms, designed to make your trading experience as smooth and convenient as possible.

Trade Anywhere Securely Anytime, Anywhere

Before we begin discussing the various trading features a platform must have, it's important to gauge first how secure the platform is to the point that you are confident in storing your funds on it. And for BYDFi, there are many security features to explore.

To begin with, the vast majority of digital currencies held at BYDFi are stored offline in cold storage wallets. Your money is held separately from theirs, with your crypto kept in segregated cold storage wallets. It's important to consider this because it gives you, the user, the assurance that whatever amount you would like to withdraw, you can always guarantee it will get processed immediately and not withheld. This stringent security measure is in place to ensure your peace of mind and trust in our platform.

Moreover, transactions from their cold wallets are restricted to a whitelist, which prevents unauthorized withdrawals to any address BYDFi has not approved. Not to mention, multiple people are required to authorize transactions. With a multi-faceted security level like this, you can be assured that your transactions are fully verified and that funds are quickly reflected in your online wallet.

Exploring Your Ideal Trading Features

As a global leader in cryptocurrency platforms, BYDFi offers a wide range of trading options. With support for over 600 types of crypto trading pairs, including popular ones like BTC, ETC, XRP, SOL, and emerging coins like DEGEN, BONK, TROLL, PEPE, among others, BYDFi caters to all types of traders. You can also explore over 100 leveraged trading pairs and 200 perpetual trading pairs, providing ample opportunities to diversify your portfolio and maximize your earnings.

With this, you can always diversify your crypto portfolio without the risk of continuously topping your balance up with fiat currency. Moreover, encouraging crypto trading pairs is essential, as users like you can continue to advance the crypto economy.

If you don't want to take risks immediately regarding trading, BYDFi offers you a demo trading account. Every platform user could get 100K USDT in their demo account, allowing all users to test their trading skills without risk. And when you're ready to use proper fiat currency to invest but still have no time to check the trade in real-time, BYDFi also offers their 'Spot & Future Grid' trading bot and 'Auto Investment Trading Bot,' liberating you from market fluctuations and automatically finding investment opportunities for yourself.

Final Verdict

BYDFi certainly distinguishes itself from other cryptocurrency platforms globally. Users can explore the various coins it supports and test out trading platforms that offer up to 200X leverage. You can easily top up your crypto wallet with funds via credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers, ensuring that its multi-level security and KYC measures will protect your funds and transactions from bad actors online.

With the platform included in CoinGecko's list of platform derivatives and on Forbes' list of the best crypto exchanges, you can be assured of the reliability of BYDFi's services as a leading crypto platform. Register here to get started on the next chapter of your investment journey!