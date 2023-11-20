DeFi must embrace "know your customer" (KYC) if crypto is ever going to really attract TradFi and its billions of dollars.

As the crypto landscape evolves, so does the regulatory environment surrounding it. From the European Union's MiCA framework to the U.S. government's watchful eye, jurisdictions worldwide are honing their approach to decentralized finance (DeFi). The push and pull between innovation and regulation is not new, but the stakes in the crypto realm are particularly high.

Many in the crypto community argue that stricter regulations stifle innovation and that imposing measures like KYC contradicts the decentralized ethos of Web3. However, for DeFi to truly revolutionize global finance, it must evolve beyond its unregulated infancy.

In the distant future, we may well achieve a truly decentralized, automated system that needs no regulators. But for now, the industry will remain a sideshow to the world's financial system unless we meet the regulators where they are. This means understanding the concerns of regulators, acknowledging the pitfalls of the industry and working collaboratively to address these issues.

It means recognizing the need to balance respect for the decentralized spirit while adhering to regulatory standards. In practical terms, that means the crypto industry needs to drop its resistance to KYC and instead leverage it to bring TradFi in to use DeFi applications.

Historically, the financial world has been characterized by its rigidity and resistance to change. However, the rise of blockchain and crypto technologies has piqued the interest of even the most traditional institutions. After initial hesitance, many are now exploring the possibilities that DeFi presents.

Traditional financial institutions are showing renewed interest in blockchain technology, despite setbacks from high-profile project failures. Notably, while centralized platforms faced challenges, decentralized protocols like Uniswap and Aave showcased resilience, capturing institutional interest. This resurgence in attention has led some to predict the dawn of the next crypto bull market.

Yet, for all the buzz, the crux lies in the details. Institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity may be open to crypto by exploring Bitcoin exchange-traded financial instruments and some have dipped their toe in the DeFi water. But for institutions like these to delve deeper into DeFi, the space must address its Wild West reputation. They seek stability, reliability and above all, trustworthiness in their investments.

The concept of real-world assets (RWA) in DeFi may well be a game-changer. Traditional firms are intrigued by the potential of integrating RWA into DeFi. By tokenizing tangible assets like real estate, art or commodities, DeFi platforms can offer a fusion of traditional and digital investments. This not only provides a bridge for traditional investors to enter the crypto space but also enhances the stability and credibility of DeFi investments.

My last project imploded after hackers exploited the Rari protocol and triggered a series of losses across the ecosystem. From that painful experience, I learned to accept KYC and founded Kinto to pave the way for a harmonious coexistence between DeFi and traditional finance.

As a KYC-led Layer 2 protocol on Ethereum, Kinto offers a solution that satisfies regulatory demands without compromising user privacy. In today's world, where data breaches and privacy concerns are rampant, striking this balance is crucial. It's a testament to the fact that DeFi can coexist with regulatory frameworks, drawing a broader audience without diluting its core principles.

Historically, nascent industries attract a mix of pioneers and opportunists. The financial realm, with its gold rushes and dot-com bubbles, is no exception. But as the crypto sector matures, it's essential to shift from defiance to adaptation. Embracing regulatory realities will not only deter bad actors but also make DeFi a more attractive proposition for mainstream finance.

But adaptation doesn't mean sacrificing the core values of decentralization. Instead, it's about creating a synergy that benefits all stakeholders. In blending the strengths of DeFi — flexibility, cost-efficiency and liquidity — with the trust and scale of traditional finance, we can unlock a synergy that holds the promise to reshape the financial landscape.

And in doing so, DeFi can truly realize its potential to change the world, serving as a beacon of innovation, inclusivity, and growth.

Ramon Recuero is the co-founder of Kinto, the first KYC-ed Layer 2 protocol on Ethereum.

(Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own.)