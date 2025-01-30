KEY POINTS Grayscale is capitalizing on the rising cryptocurrency-AI segment

The asset manager's Decentralized AI Fund provides exposure to some top decentralized AI protocols

Some crypto users are urging Grayscale to consider expanding its fund to include other rising AI tokens

Crypto-focused asset manager Grayscale is capitalizing on the rise of crypto-AI projects and protocols, recently reminding the industry that it has a Decentralized AI Fund that offers diversified exposure to cryptocurrencies that combined the power of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

Grayscale's AI fund offering was previously available only through private placement, but late last year, as the convergence of crypto AI became even more popular, the asset manager opened the offering to "accredited" investors.

What is the Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund?

The fund provides access in the form of a security to native tokens of six decentralized AI protocols, including Bittensor (TAO), RENDER, and $NEAR.

Notably, the exposure comes without the many hassles around holding the said tokens, such as buying, storing, and ensuring the security of personal crypto asset holding. Basically, it ensures that investors derive value from the price of decentralized AI tokens, which are expected to blow up this year, especially as the race for AI dominance around the world intensifies.

The fund's key features are as follows:

Rebalancing – The fund manager implements a rebalancing on a quarterly basis with a focus on three key factors: AI infrastructure, services centered on decentralized AI, and solutions that address AI-related issues;

Transparency – Grayscale's AI offering has a performance chart for everyone to see so interested investors can track the fund's progress;

Fees – Management fees are at 2.50%, which aren't so low, but it appears some investors are unmoved, as the fund now has over $1.2 million assets under management (AUM).

Grayscale Capitalizes on the Momentum

Following the tech stock market's crash over the launch of Chinese firm DeepSeek's AI chatbot that it claimed was developed on a significantly small budget, the AI token segment was hit hard. Prices plummeted as a ripple effect of the broader tech stock market's collapse.

Things have slowly picked up after the weekend market beat-down and Grayscale felt it. Late on Tuesday, the company posted about its AI fund, highlighting how the offering provides accredited investors with the opportunity to capture the potential growth in decentralized AI tokens within a familiar investment environment.

Now, crypto users are encouraging the company to add more tokens to its line-up.

On Wednesday, crypto users bombarded the comments section of Grayscale's post on X, suggesting a wide range of protocols the asset manager should consider, including Kaspa (KAS), Nuls AI (NULS), and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET).

Some industry experts are expecting AI agents to deliver "tangible utility" in the blockchain space this year, building on the popularity of AI tokens in 2024 and moving toward a future where AI becomes a norm.