In today's insurance landscape, marked by rising premiums, unpredictable coverage exclusions, and the tightening grip of commercial insurers, businesses are increasingly seeking smarter, more stable ways to manage risk. For many, this means that rather than relying solely on traditional models, companies are moving toward adopting a structure that offers control, transparency, and long-term financial benefits. That's where Intuitive Captive Solutions steps in, a firm built around the idea that businesses shouldn't just buy insurance, they should own it.

At its helm is Rick Eldridge, whose nearly 20 years with the Chubb Group gave him deep insight into how insurance truly works, globally, and from the inside out.

Having worked across underwriting, claims, administration, M&A, and other operations, Eldridge saw firsthand how the commercial insurance market, although broad in reach, often left clients exposed to the unknown.

"Most people buy insurance and hope it works," Eldridge says. "But hope is not a strategy. What Intuitive offers is the ability to insure your risk through a company you own. And in doing that, we're offering strong financial control and, of course, peace of mind."

Intuitive Captive Solutions helps businesses, primarily in the mid-market space with revenues greater than $150,000,000, build and manage their own licensed insurance companies, entities that insure the company's risks directly - a captive insurance company. These captives can cover everything from deductible buy-downs to excess layers, and insure coverages such as general liability, property, environmental liability, contingent business interruption, product recall, or cyber threats. This strategy "disrupts" the traditional insurance systems as a portion of the insureds' risk is transferred to the captive policies. Intuitive Captive Solutions helps its clients gain control over claims handling, investment income, and policy design, all while reducing expense ratios and improving risk governance.

The timing of Intuitive Captive Solutions' inception aligned with a pivotal shift in the country's regulatory framework, which clarified the structure and compliance requirements for captive insurance companies. That regulatory clarity created the opportunity for more businesses to formalize risk management through captive insurance companies. There are many upsides for a business when implementing a captive insurance strategy: net underwriting and investment income (surplus) is retained by the captive rather than the commercial insurance carriers; there are favorable tax consequences to the insured, and there are competitive advantages in how coverage is structured.

While commercial insurance expenses typically place a higher charge on every premium dollar due to additional services, such as advertising or commissions, captive companies offer a compelling financial argument with a significantly reduced expense ratio, giving companies more cash flow to allocate toward risks.

What truly distinguishes Intuitive Captive Solutions from others in the field, however, is its experience and discipline. Between Eldridge and his team, the firm brings decades of collective commercial insurance experience to the table. This isn't theoretical. These are professionals who've seen losses play out, who understand claims patterns across sectors, and who know how to apply that experience in real-time to a client's risk portfolio.

"Experience means we've seen losses. That matters," Eldridge explains. "You start to recognize how risk behaves, and that shapes how we guide our clients on what to insure, how to structure coverage, and where to hold reserves. This practical knowledge protects businesses in meaningful ways."

That level of experience also fuels Intuitive Captive Solutions' approach to client service. Every client engagement begins with a feasibility study, an in-depth analysis of current and potential exposures, financial models, the pricing of risk, and compliance readiness.

With a structured risk and exposure review in place, the firm equips its clients with accurate and strategic outcomes. From there, Intuitive Captive Solutions builds and administers the captive, beginning with the licensing, to establishing the governance framework, reinsurance placement, and ongoing reporting. Their annual services cover everything from surplus and claims reviews to financial report cards, allowing clients to recalibrate and improve performance annually.

While structure and strategy matter, Intuitive Captive Solutions is equally defined by its operating principles: integrity, execution, and performance. Eldridge is clear on this. "Integrity means we do things right. Execution means we get things done. And performance means we help our clients run profitable insurance companies.

That commitment is visible in the company's responsiveness, returning calls and emails the same day, prioritizing transparency, and staying focused on the people behind the insurance policy. Whether it's a distribution partner, client executive, or third-party vendor, everyone receives the same level of attention and care.

Many clients who work with Intuitive often participate in the firm's exclusive reinsurance pool, C-REX, a closed program that allows for proper risk distribution without compromising transparency. All premiums and losses are disclosed quarterly, and the firm itself participates in the pool as a member, aligning its outcomes with its clients.

With a client base spread across sectors like agriculture, construction, manufacturing, real estate, services, retail, and energy, Intuitive Captive Solutions is helping to redefine how mid-sized companies think about risk. Many of these businesses were already assuming substantial risk without realizing it, through large deductibles, excluded coverages, or self-funded exposures. Captive formation simply formalizes and optimizes that reality, allowing these firms to treat insurance as a strategic function rather than an annual obligation.

In a commercial market that's grown increasingly costly and constrained, where general liability rates are still climbing and policy language continues to narrow, Intuitive Captive Solutions offers something rare: control. For companies tired of wagering on policies that may or may not pay out, Eldridge and his team are providing a path to clarity, consistency, and real performance. As the company's mantra reminds: do things right, get things done, and make it profitable.