What began as a noble push for diversity, equity, and inclusion has quietly morphed into a troubling new chapter of systemic exclusion. I have lived it up close. For the past four years, I have been led through endless forms, repetitive meetings, and portals no one checks, all under the banner of DEI. Yet the real decision-makers, the ones with the authority to approve media buys worth millions, were never in the room. This is not inclusion. This is segregation in a suit and tie. It is Jim Crow 2.0.

In the advertising and media buying space, the DEI department is often the gatekeeper, without any keys. After George Floyd's murder, some agencies issued public promises: they would direct meaningful advertising dollars toward Black-owned media companies. They put it in press releases and held press conferences. But once the headlines faded, so did the commitments. The "Black-owned" category quietly morphed into "multicultural," diluting the very audience they claimed they wanted to support. Suddenly, we were in a pool with groups that had never been systemically excluded in the same way.

And here's the insult: Black Americans are not a small or niche market. According to Nielsen's 2025 Diverse Intelligence Series, Black Americans' buying power reached $1.8 trillion in 2024, and in 2025 it has soared to approximately $2.1 trillion, a staggering 2.4-fold increase since 2000.

We don't just consume culture, we create it, lead it, and fund it. From sports to music to fashion, Black influence drives markets. Yet when it comes to ownership in the industries we fuel, we are still pushed to the margins.

I have seen this dynamic play out beyond advertising. The NBA, while not perfect, has made real progress toward minority ownership and partnerships between players and owners. Contrast that with the NFL, where ownership is an exclusive club that requires a vote of approval. You can have the credentials, the capital, even the vision, and still be denied a seat at the table.

It is surprising that a consumer class supports billion-dollar brands but has little influence in the economic system. Black consumers buy the sneakers, yet own no major sneaker companies. We fill the arenas, but don't own the teams. We drive the social media trends, but don't hold the equity in the platforms.

Part of the reason this system survives is fear. Too many of us don't want to burn bridges. We are conditioned to be grateful for scraps and to avoid conflict with gatekeepers, even when they are standing on our necks. And because we don't have broad ownership, we are at the mercy of the manufacturers and distributors who control access. The message we hear sometimes explicitly is, "Buy our products, but don't expect to share in the profits."

It's a playbook as old as Jim Crow: create a parallel process for Black people that looks legitimate on the surface but is designed to keep us out. In the 1960s, it was literacy tests and jelly bean counts to block Black voters. In 2025, it's DEI checklists and "supplier portals" that no buyer ever visits.

The solution starts with unity. The greatest threat to systemic exclusion is a unified Black community willing to hold brands and agencies accountable for their own promises. We don't need new commitments, just fulfillment of the ones already made. If an agency pledged to spend a certain percentage with Black-owned media, we must measure it, verify it, and demand compliance.

We must also shift our leverage to the client level. Agencies answer to brands, and brands answer to consumers. If a car company works with an agency that practices modern-day segregation in its media buys, then the Black community, over 14% of the U.S. population, has the power to withhold its dollars. The same goes for retail, tech, and every other sector we over-index in as consumers.

And the rules must be the same for everyone. If a white-owned start-up can walk in with an idea on a napkin and walk out with a $100 million commitment, then a Black-owned media company with actual results and infrastructure should face no higher bar. Level the playing field. Remove the double standard. Because equality is not a threat, it's the foundation of a fair marketplace.

Some will say I'm being too blunt. That I'm jeopardizing relationships by calling this out. But history shows that progress never comes from silence. The civil rights movement didn't tiptoe around injustice; it exposed it. When America saw children in Selma being attacked by dogs and fire hoses, the moral line became clear. In the media industry, this is our Selma moment. We must shine a light on the discriminatory systems hiding under the polished veneer of corporate diversity.

Jim Crow 2.0 thrives in the shadows. It survives when we trade truth for access, when we accept press releases as progress, and when we mistake meetings for money. But when we unite, when we confront these practices with the full weight of our collective $2.1 trillion in buying power, change is not just possible; it's inevitable.

The time for performative inclusion is over. No more empty promises. No more gatekeepers without keys. We demand action, accountability, and access. And we will measure progress not in words, but in dollars spent, contracts awarded, and ownership shares gained.

Because discrimination against one is discrimination against all. And if DEI is truly about equity, it's time to prove it, not with a checkbox, but with a check.

About the Author:

Mr. Hardy L. Pelt is the Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, a dynamic sports streaming platform that brings fans closer to the action by featuring exciting events from the NAIA, NBA G League Texas Legends, and HBCU Athletic Conference. With a strong passion for connecting communities through sports, Mr. Pelt leverages his expertise in business development to not only grow the platform but also to foster a sense of belonging among fans and athletes alike. His innovative approach and commitment to inclusivity have positioned Urban Edge Network as a trailblazer in the sports streaming landscape, ensuring that diverse athletic talent is showcased and celebrated. Mr. Pelt continues to inspire a love for sports while promoting equitable access to thrilling athletic experiences for audiences everywhere.