BetterAlt is expanding its reach, making its line of Ayurveda-inspired supplements available through Target.com starting July 29. For shoppers seeking natural routines backed by traditional remedies and modern science, this partnership offers new options in the digital marketplace.

The new rollout features BetterAlt's most popular products, each with a unique blend aimed at different health needs. She-lajit Honey Sticks combine shilajit, saffron, and shatavari to promote energy, support hormone balance, improve reproductive health, and aid postnatal wellness for mothers. Shilajit Seamoss All-in-One Capsules are formulated with over ninety essential minerals and ingredients such as ashwagandha, seamoss, panax ginseng, maca root, gingko biloba, zinc, and black pepper. These capsules target everyday strength and vitality, providing broad nutritional support.

Ashwagandha Honey Sticks stand out for their use of pure KSM-66 ashwagandha blended with organic honey and natural vanilla. These are designed for individuals who are looking to reduce fatigue, improve focus, relax, and, ultimately, promote deep sleep. For those looking for clean energy, Shilajit Honey Sticks combine 100% pure Himalayan shilajit with organic honey to help boost strength, stamina, nutrient absorption, and mental clarity. The mix brings the natural sweetness of honey together with the earthy profile of shilajit resin in a handy format.

Those who prefer a plant-based option can reach for the Pure Shilajit Resin Gummies. These gummies use real tamarind for flavor, skip gelatin in favor of plant-based pectin, and are designed to support energy, boost vitality and strength, regulate hormones, and promote overall wellness.

"Our goal has always been to make wellness accessible and real," said Akash Dhoot, co-founder of BetterAlt. "Launching on Target.com goes beyond another milestone—it feels like we're stepping right into the dream we started with: making it simple for more people to care for their wellbeing."

Building Trust Through Quality and Science

BetterAlt's approach is rooted in the principles of Ayurveda and reinforced by scientific research. All products are third-party lab-tested at ISO-certified laboratories, a step that ensures purity and consistent potency. The brand also offers FDA manufacturing certifications to consumers who request them, demonstrating their commitment to transparency and safety.

The company's focus on clean, thoughtfully formulated supplements has fueled impressive growth. BetterAlt's Himalayan Shilajit products have reached over fifteen million servings sold, and 1.5 million customers have tried their formulas in just the first year of operations. This digital momentum extends to other popular platforms: the brand is consistently ranked among the top three health brands on TikTok Shop and frequently holds the number one spot in its Amazon categories.

Meeting Today's Demand for Accessible Wellness

Bringing BetterAlt products to Target.com makes high-quality, natural supplements more accessible to shoppers throughout the U.S. This partnership highlights a growing demand for evidence-backed, holistic wellness solutions designed with both heritage and modern lifestyles in mind. With this new availability, more people have the opportunity to prioritize their well-being with trusted, lab-verified, and easy-to-use products.

The brand's rise has been marked by rapid growth. Having sold to over a million customers worldwide, BetterAlt has expanded to meet the needs of markets across North America, Asia, and Europe. Headquartered in the United States, the company has managed to secure consistent growth rates and has reached a new peak of its reach through this partnership.

"We're excited to welcome BetterAlt to Target.com. BetterAlt brings an inspiring and innovative wellness range of products that align perfectly with what our guests are looking for," said a spokesperson from Target.com.

As BetterAlt continues to build its presence in the wellness market, its focus remains on keeping routines simple, effective, and available to all. The addition of its supplements to Target.com is another step in helping customers nationwide find everyday solutions for health and vitality.