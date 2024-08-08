KEY POINTS The Crypto4Harris town hall meeting will feature Mark Cuban and N.C. Rep. Wiley Nickel

It will also reportedly include Anthony Scaramucci, a Trump critic and blockchain advocate

Many crypto users on X believe Harris is too late in gaining the crypto industry's trust unless Gensler is fired

A new advocacy group pushing for more support for Vice President Kamala Harris is calling on crypto voters to attend a virtual town hall meeting next week as part of its "Crypto4Harris" campaign that will feature prominent figures in the digital assets space and House Democrats.

'Crypto for Harris' campaign

The town hall's organizers have set up a link where interested participants can attend the Zoom meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15. "Come meet the crypto industry leaders, policy professionals, and enthusiasts who are organizing on behalf of the Harris for President campaign," the event's description states. As of writing, more than 330 people have signed up for the event.

The group said Wednesday that billionaire Mark Cuban is among the "industry heavyweights" who will speak during the digital town hall. Cuban is recognized as an advocate for broader crypto adoption.

Join our virtual Town Hall next Wednesday to hear from elected officials, policy leaders, and industry heavyweights (including @mcuban) on our plans to support the campaign and ways you can get involved:

https://t.co/PYj41jHhc9 — Crypto4Harris (@Crypto4Harris) August 6, 2024

Former Trump administration communications chief and now Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci will speak at the meeting, FOX Business' Eleanor Terrett reported Wednesday. The town hall is also expected to include several Democratic House representatives and some top Democratic Senate leaders. The group, which reportedly has around 50 members so far, has main organizers from the crypto industry and some policy experts.

🚨NEW from me: Democrats launch 'Crypto for Harris' campaign to counter Trump’s industry appeal



The Democratic arm of the cryptocurrency industry is determined not to let Donald Trump run away with the crypto vote this fall.https://t.co/YOSGpv1AWt — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) August 7, 2024

Rep. Wiley Nickel of North Carolina, who is among the town hall's speakers, said the Democratic Party will not give the crypto issue to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. "We want to encourage innovation and protect consumers, but allowing crypto to become a political football is only going to set the U.S. further behind," he said.

I’m looking forward to speaking at the Crypto4Harris virtual town hall next week!



As Democrats and @KamalaHarris supporters, we want to encourage innovation and protect consumers. Allowing crypto to become a political football is only going to set the US further behind. https://t.co/4ZVa3x9bdU — Rep. Wiley Nickel 🇺🇸 (@WileyNickel) August 6, 2024

Welcoming the change of heart

Several crypto users have welcomed the apparent shift among some Democratic leaders. One user said it's "good to see" that there are changes going on within the party. On the other hand, the user said it would be better if Harris talks about crypto herself, not groups and other Democrats.

Good to see - hopefully this shakes the tree enough to where we actually see Kamala speak about this herself. — Dude (@DPGSpurs) August 7, 2024

Coinbase protocol specialist Viktor Bunin said it was "amazing news" to see a crypto group backing Harris.

Amazing news (if there's also a Harris for Crypto campaign) — Viktor Bunin 🛡️ (@ViktorBunin) August 7, 2024

Too late?

Many cryptocurrency users on X were unforgiving, considering how the Democratic Party is widely seen by the community as having a negative viewpoint of the sector.

"A day late and a trillions short," one user who supports the bid of lawyer John Deaton for senator, said. He added that Democrats "have massively hindered fintech innovation" in the country. "Only when it is good for the political agenda, only then you react," another user said.

A day late and trillions short. The Dems have massively hindered fintech innovation in the USA for years while taking handouts from the likes of FTX who the SEC gave a pay to play pass. Not to forget Eth gate! Fk all those responsible. — Dude77 - Deaton For Senate (@Johnboy7141) August 7, 2024

Many are demanding that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler be fired, given how the regulatory agency under his leadership implemented a crackdown on the industry.

Too late unless they remove @GaryGensler otherwise its all just talk. — Mark - XRP is NOT a security (@xrpcoupe74) August 8, 2024

Happy to see this but just can not see how they can garner much support while doing nothing for the industry. Firing @GaryGensler would be a good first start. — Alechi (@23Alechi) August 7, 2024

Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have yet to publicly address questions from the crypto community. On the other hand, both have neither publicly criticized nor supported the industry.