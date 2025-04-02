KEY POINTS Bitcoin and some major altcoins did climb Tuesday night, but other lesser-known altcoins dominated the gainers list

Decentralized insurance token $SURE led the day's gains, surging by over 200% in the last 24 hours

Many altcoins and meme coins crashed earlier in the day as April Fool's jokes hit the crypto space

The cryptocurrency market saw a slight bump on the night of April Fool's Day, and while Bitcoin and other major coins were also up, other altcoins dominated the day's gains despite an earlier broader market crash.

As per data from CoinGecko, BTC climbed nearly 2% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) surged 2.3%, Cardano (ADA) increased 0.8%, and XRP was up 0.3% in the day.

$BTC, Major Altcoins Outpaced on April Fool's Day

Among Tuesday's biggest gainers were TITCOIN, a meme token that claims to celebrate "female empowerment and the diversity of women's bodies and shapes." The coin was up 91% in the last 24 hours, taking the second spot on CoinGecko's Top Gainers ranks.

In third place was Binance-Peg EOS (EOS), with a 31.7% spike, and EOS took the fourth spot with a 31.5% increase. Al token Alchemist AI (ALCH) completed the Top 5, after gaining 20.7%.

In first place was inSure DeFi (SURE), a token focused on "decentralized insurance," an emerging DeFi segment that raised discussions on whether people are ready for such an innovation or not. The rising altcoin surged by a staggering 214.5% overnight, and other gainers were not even close to the digital coin's sudden spike.

Earlier in the day, multiple altcoins and meme coins saw a sharp drop as the crypto market experienced a major sell-off. Despite the broader downturn, the day's gainers proved that it's still possible for some coins to bounce during a market-wide crash.

Why Did Some Crypto Coins Crash?

Various factors affect a crypto market downturn, but on April Fool's Day, it appears some digital coins were affected by the "jokes" within the community.

Rising Web3 researcher Pix noted how some of the April Fool's jokes Tuesday were "just jokes," but others "caused millions in liquidations," including a "Juicebox x Paradigm" announcement that resulted in a "pump and dump" in the Juicebox (JBX) token's price.

Some April Fools jokes in crypto were just jokes.



Others caused millions in liquidations.



Here are the worst ones:



1. Fake Paradigm raise announcement. Pump-and-dumped. pic.twitter.com/FlvazeBfRm — Pix🔎 (@PixOnChain) April 1, 2025

Crypto users have since shared their thoughts on April Fool's jokes within the crypto space, with some saying they've learned to "stay away from trading announcements" whenever April 1 hits.

April foooos is a day to stay away from trading announcement I learn that every year time and time again lol — Jampzey.hl (@Jampzey) April 1, 2025

One user raised the issue on some of the jokes being "straight criminal," and another said some crypto jokes start from "harmless laughs to market-crashing chaos.

some of these are just straight criminal, no jokes — Debayo 🌱🤖 (@debayo_xx) April 1, 2025

crypto april fools jokes: from harmless laughs to market-crashing chaos. — BUNNY (@twetfy) April 1, 2025

Another user noted how some April Fool's jokes in crypto "almost always backfire," seemingly referring to incidents in the past wherein crypto firms posted big announcements on April 1 to join the trend, only to see their tokens plunging amid backlash.