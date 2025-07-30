Sofex Algorithms has officially reached the 10-year milestone of relentless experimentation, innovation, and expansion in the world of algorithmic trading. What began as a passion project between a father and son has evolved into a trusted global provider of customized trading algorithms, serving both retail investors and institutional clients across crypto and now, the stock market.

Founded by Stefan Tabakov, Sofex Algorithms traces its roots to the early Ethereum mining days. "My father and I saw potential in crypto and started mining Ethereum around 2016," said Tabakov. "He always believed this space held real opportunity. After he passed away, I felt it was my responsibility to keep going."

A natural technologist, Tabakov began teaching himself programming and soon developed his first trading algorithms. The initial idea was simple: build something that would trade profitably on his behalf. But turning that concept into a consistently profitable system proved far more complex. "It didn't take long to realize that building reliable algorithms was harder than it looked," he said. "But I kept refining, testing, and researching, relentlessly."

That persistence eventually paid off. As his algorithms matured, others began to take notice. Requests started pouring in from traders and companies alike, not just for access to his strategies but for custom-built solutions. Today, Sofex Algorithms operates two core offerings: a B2C model, where individuals can use the firm's proprietary strategies to trade for themselves, and a B2B arm that provides white-labeled solutions for businesses eager to expand into algo trading.

The company's proprietary software lies at the heart of its success. "We developed our own machine learning system capable of generating thousands of algorithmic strategies a day," said Tabakov. "It's not just quantity, it's the depth of testing. Each strategy undergoes rigorous historical backtesting, forward simulations, and robustness checks before being shortlisted." Final selections are then manually vetted and optimized before being presented to the client, ensuring both performance and reliability.

Clients don't just receive generic off-the-shelf software. Each algorithm is tailored to specific investment preferences, whether that's a low-risk strategy or a long-bias equity algo targeting a 4–6% monthly return goal. The company also invests heavily in its hardware infrastructure, which allows it to process vast quantities of data and perform real-time computations.

With its foundation in crypto, Sofex is now responding to increasing client demand by entering the stock market. "Our B2B clients, particularly in North America, have been asking for stock-based algos," said Tabakov. "We have already started delivering strategies in that space, and it's a natural next step for us."

In parallel, Sofex is also building a next-generation charting platform. Unlike current solutions that require users to run software 24/7 or navigate complex third-party integrations, Sofex's upcoming platform aims to provide seamless algorithm-to-brokerage integration. "Right now, it's difficult to just log into your brokerage account or crypto exchange and see your algorithm running visually on your trading chart," Tabakov explained. "We are fixing that. Our platform will make it as simple as logging in; everything will run natively, in the background, and the results will be visible right there, on the platform."

While that platform is still in its early stages, the long-term vision is clear: an all-in-one data, coding, and trading ecosystem where vetted developers and clients can collaborate on trustworthy, high-performing strategies.

Ultimately, Sofex Algorithms wants to clean up a space that's often been clouded by hype and misinformation. "There's too much noise out there, repurposed code sold under different names, unrealistic promises, zero accountability," said Tabakov. "We are here to change that. Every algorithm we offer is the result of deep testing, real results, and full transparency."

As Tabakov steps into his second decade in the space, Sofex Algorithms' mission remains focused: build trustworthy systems that simplify trading and put technology to work for everyone, from seasoned hedge funds to solo retail traders. In a world where trading platforms come and go, Sofex Algorithms is proving that trust, innovation, and longevity can go hand in hand.