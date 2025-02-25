KEY POINTS Officially the EOG DOGE Team, the task force is expected to 'eliminate unnecessary' programs and contracts

Every Florida agency will also have its own DOGE Team that will report directly to the EOG DOGE Team

Personnel under the Agency DOGE Teams have been ordered to use AI and other high-end technology

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the creation of the "Florida State Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force," which he said should further "eliminate waste" within the state government, save taxpayers' money, and ensure that state agencies are accountable for their decisions.

During the announcement, DeSantis said that Florida wants to "aid" the federal government in its efforts to "save taxpayers' money" and it wants to recover some of the "ideological" spending under the Biden administration through the Florida DOGE's establishment.

And yet the Biden admin lacked a mechanism to receive the money we wanted to give back…



I'm sure @elonmusk and the DOGE team

will correct this…

What DeSantis Expects of the Florida DOGE Team

In his executive order establishing the state's own DOGE task force, DeSantis said the unit will be under the Office of Policy and Budget in the Executive Office of the Governor (EOG).

Officially called the EOG DOGE Team, the task force is expected to:

Comply with the provisions of the executive order;

Make use of publicly available information to determine "unnecessary spending" within county and municipal governments;

Coordinate with the appropriate bodies to identify and "eliminate unnecessary spending, programs, courses, staff, and any other inefficiencies" within the State University System and the Florida College System;

Recommend legislative reforms to promote efficiency, maximize productivity, and eliminate waste in state and local agencies;

Report recommendations on legislation no later than Sept. 30, 2025.

A Separate DOGE Team for Every Florida Agency

Aside from the EOG DOGE Team, DeSantis has also ordered the creation of an "Agency DOGE Team" in every state agency across Florida.

Such DOGE Teams are expected to:

Make use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology to help identify and eliminate unnecessary programs or contracts within the agency;

Identifying pending or funded federal grant awards that are not consistent with Florida state policies and should be returned to American taxpayers "in furtherance of the President's DOGE efforts";

Recommend administrative or legislative reforms to promote the reduction of state and local spending waste;

Provide monthly reports to the EOG DOGE Team until the EO expires.

As is the case with President Donald Trump's DOGE unit led by Elon Musk, the EOG DOGE Team will disband in 2026.

DeSantis Doubles Down on AI Use

In a post on X regarding the creation of the EOG DOGE task force, DeSantis said he is "requiring state agencies to utilize AI as a way to supplement our ongoing efforts to produce streamlined and cost-effective government."

In just one month since President Trump's inauguration, DOGE has exposed wasteful spending, tackled the entrenched bureaucracy, and challenged the way the federal government operates. We've been doing these things in Florida since I took office, but today, we are formalizing a…

It is unclear which specific AI model Florida state employees will use in this regard. On the other hand, it can be worth noting that Musk was a huge supporter of DeSantis's short-lived presidential bid.

Musk recently unveiled the latest iteration of xAI's AI model, Grok 3, and so far, it has impressed many tech experts and enthusiasts.