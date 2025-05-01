Senate Republicans narrowly defeated a Democratic resolution on Wednesday that sought to block President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.

The resolution failed in a 49-49 vote, largely due to the absence of two senators, including one Democrat.

The Democratic measure was aimed at rebuffing Trump's surprise April 2 announcement of global tariffs targeting nearly all U.S. trading partners. Following a sharp market downturn, Trump reversed course a few days later, suspending the tariffs for 90 days, Associated Press reported.

On the same day, amid growing economic uncertainty, the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% from January through March — the first decline in three years.

Wednesday's vote came weeks after the Senate passed a similar resolution blocking tariffs on Canada by a narrow 51-48 margin. The vote earlier was passed with the support of four Republicans: Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Kentucky's Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul.

However, McConnell, who has voiced strong criticism of the tariffs but had not confirmed how he would vote, was absent on Wednesday. So was Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, denying Democrats the majority they needed for passage.

Whitehouse missed the vote as he was returning from South Korea, where he represented the U.S. at an ocean conservation conference, while McConnell, the former GOP leader, was absent for multiple votes on Wednesday.

GOP Divided, But Trump Holds Firm

Sen. Collins, one of the few Republicans who opposed the tariffs, said the razor-thin margin "demonstrates that there is unease with the president's plan."

"It's partially the president's plan is still evolving but many of us are hearing from employers back home about the impact of the tariffs in a negative way," she said.

However, several Republican lawmakers defended Trump's approach, arguing he should be given time to navigate the complexities of global trade.

Despite the resolution's failure, Democrats emphasized that their goal was to force Republicans to go on record and to reassert congressional authority over trade policy. They warned that GOP support for Trump's unilateral trade decisions could carry long-term consequences.

"The Senate cannot be an idle spectator in the tariff madness," said Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a lead sponsor of the resolution.

Tiebreaker Sinks Symbolic Vote

The vote was ultimately symbolic. The House has already passed a rule preventing a vote on the resolution, and Trump has vowed to veto it if it ever reaches his desk. After Wednesday's failure, Republican leaders quickly moved to permanently table the measure. This time, they brought in Vice President JD Vance to cast the tie-breaking vote, Politico reported.

Uncertainty Lingers

Even among the lawmakers who supported the tariffs, there was acknowledgment of the economic unease they have sparked. Trump's aggressive stance has shaken consumer confidence and caused concern among businesses and investors as he seeks to rewrite the rules of international trade.

The administration remains focused on China, raising tariffs on Chinese goods to a staggering 145% even while pausing others. During a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Trump claimed the tariffs were forcing China into economic trouble "because their factories are not doing business."