A federal judge strongly rebuked Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier for telling local law enforcement agents they could ignore an order of hers blocking them from carrying out an immigration law.

Concretely, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams said she was "surprised and shocked" to learn about Uthmeier's actions. "What I am offended by is someone suggesting you don't have to follow my order, that it's not legitimate," Williams told state attorneys, according to Fox News.

The judge added that she is planning on issuing a preliminary injunction against the statute in question, which makes it a misdemeanor for undocumented immigrants to enter the state evading immigration officials.

Williams initially issued a temporary restraining order but then extended it after learning that authorities had arrested 15 people, including a U.S. citizen. Uthmeier reacted to the extension telling officers to stop implementing the law but making it clear he disagreed with the judge. Days later, however, he sent another memo saying the judge was legally wrong and local law enforcement was allowed to enforce the law.

Several local administrations in the state have been joining a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) allowing officers to question individuals about their immigration status and detain those suspected of being in the country without authorization.

Doral's decision to adopt the agreement has been met by criticism by human rights activists and neighbors, as well as many in the Venezuelan community in the U.S. More than 70% of the city's population are immigrants and 48% are of Venezuelan descent.

"I can't imagine the mistrust this is generating in the community," Adelys Ferro, director of the Venezuelan American Caucus, told The Latin Times.

The city of Orlando, one of America's tourism magnets and with a Hispanic population of approximately 36%, approved the measure earlier this month despite opposition from Mayor Buddy Dyer, and will begin training their police officers immediately.

Public universities like Florida International University in Miami and the University of Florida in Gainesville have also authorized their campus police to question and detain students based on their immigration status.

ICE also partnered with local law enforcement last week to arrest 780 migrants in the country illegally during a four-day operation dubbed "Operation Tidal Wave." ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said the model will expand beyond Florida, utilizing state and local officers to identify and detain migrants during their routine duties.

