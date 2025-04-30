KEY POINTS The risk of excessive rainfall has been increased from slight to moderate

Flash flood warnings and flood watches are up in six states, including Oklahoma

Forecasters also warned that tornadoes are possible amid the thunderstorms

A series of severe thunderstorms is projected to hit the southern Plains Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned late Tuesday, adding that episodes of heavy rain are also expected to bring flash flooding concerns across the south-central U.S. through early Thursday.

Aside from severe thunderstorms, there is also a possibility for tornadoes and damaging wind gusts through Thursday across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.

"Numerous instances of flash flooding are possible, some of which could be potentially significant," the agency wrote on its latest short range forecast.

Rainfall Risk Hiked

Earlier Tuesday, the NWS set the risk of excessive rainfall for the southern Plans and the Mississippi Valley to slight and marginal, but later in the day, it was increased to "moderate," which means that there is now at least 40% risk of excessive rainfall in the affected areas.

The greatest risk is projected to affect the Red River into western Arizona, where up to several inches of rain are possible.

Heavy rain & flash flooding will continue through Wednesday across parts of the Southern Plains & Mississippi Valley. Greatest risk is along the Red River into western AR, where several inches of rain are possible. Stay alert! pic.twitter.com/OhN0bQHYm7 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 29, 2025

Flood Warnings Up Across 6 States

Multiple flood-related warnings and advisories have been issued across parts of Missouri, Oklahoma, and several other states ahead of the severe thunderstorms that are expected to linger through Wednesday afternoon.

Missouri– northwestern McDonald and western Newton Counties

Texas – southeastern Hockley County, Lubbok County, Lynn County, eastern Terry County, northwestern Archer County, northern Baylor County, southeastern Foard County, Knox County, western Wichita County, Wilbarger County

Oklahoma – southern Craig County, northern Delaware County, Mayes County, Ottawa County, eastern Rogers County, central Wagoner County

Texas– Briscoe, Hall, Childress, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, King, Garza, Kent, Stonewall, Donley, Collingsworth, Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Haskell, Throckmorton

Oklahoma – Blue River near Blue affecting Bryan County; Red River near Terral affecting Montague, Jefferson, Love and Clay zones; Benton, Carroll, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Custer, Kay, Garfield, Noble, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Canadian, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Harmon, Greer, Kiowa, Jackson, Tillman, Comanche, Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, Coal, Cotton, Jefferson, Carter, Johnston, Atoka, Love, Marshall, Hardeman, Knox

Arkansas – Madison, Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Osage, Washington

Kansas – Wilson, Neosho, Chautauqua, Montgomery, Labette

Louisiana – Sevier, Howard, Little River, Hempstead, Nevada, Miller, McCurtain, Red River, Bowie, Franklin, Titus, Camp, Morris, Cass

Parts of Oklahoma and Texas have also been placed under severe thunderstorm watches through Wednesday morning, including Wichita Falls and Sherman.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 8 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/mYtPRM8EoK — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 30, 2025

The NWS in Fort Worth, Texas has warned of potential tornadoes, scattered hail, and wind gusts of up to 70 mph during the watch.