Democrats are being urged to present a viable economic alternative to President Donald Trump as evidence shows some voters, including supporter of his, are growing increasingly frustrated with the state and direction of the U.S. economy.

Focus groups of voters who supported Trump in 2024 show this scenario, but Democratic group Navigator Research is saying Democrats need to be proactive to capitalize on this scenario.

Speaking to Politico, Rachael Russell, director of polling and analytics at the group, said "now is the time to provide real solutions that people can look to as an alternative because we're seeing that splintering right now, we're seeing people say 'this isn't necessarily what I voted for.'"

However, she said that is not being done by Democrats at the moment. "There's people out there doing this on their own, but as an entity, as a party, it doesn't feel like there's a real vision that's being expressed," she added.

Most polls show Trump's approval rates, especially when it comes to the economy, sliding since he took office. Surveys released over the weekend showed Trump's disapproval ratings hovering between 54% and 57%, with his net approval dropping as low as -14 points in a CNN poll — the lowest for any U.S. president at this point in their term in 20 years.

Trump has rejected the results, calling on Monday for media organizations and pollsters to be investigated for "election fraud."

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump lashed out at The New York Times, ABC News, The Washington Post and Fox News, accusing them of producing "fake polls" that undercount his supporters.

"These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD," Trump declared. "They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse."

"They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it," Trump claimed of the various media outlets. "THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!"

Originally published on Latin Times