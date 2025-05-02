An interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that became the subject of a lawsuit from President Donald Trump has now been nominated for an Emmy, intensifying an already politically charged controversy.

The 60 Minutes segment, which aired last October during the final stretch of the 2024 presidential campaign, was nominated Thursday in the category of Outstanding Edited Interview.

The interview featuring then-Democratic presidential nominee Harris has been at the center of Trump's legal action against CBS, which he accuses of "deceptively editing" Harris' responses to make her appear more competent than she was. The Emmy nod adds an ironic twist, recognizing the same editing Trump seeks legal retribution for.

CBS has firmly denied any wrongdoing, stating earlier this year that the interview "was not doctored or deceitful" and later releasing the full, unedited version to support their position.

Trump, who defeated Harris in the November election, revisited the grudge against CBS this week in a post on Truth Social.

"The case we have against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER," he claimed. "They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena."

The lawsuit, which targets 60 Minutes, CBS, and parent company Paramount, remains ongoing. The long-time editor of 60 minutes resigned this week in protest of perceived editorial pressure amidst the lawsuit and a CBS merger with Paramount.

The nomination has potential to add to existing tension between the Trump administration and legacy media outlets.

Originally published on Latin Times