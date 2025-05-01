Texas Governor Greg Abbott has accused the San Marcos City Council of antisemitism and of violating a state law prohibiting government entities from boycotting Israel, following a proposal to halt over $4 million in funding directed to the country.

Next week, San Marcos City Council will vote on a resolution to stop sending "$4,434,675 [that] came from San Marcos residents' taxes" to Israel. Instead of spending taxpayers' money on "Israel's military," the money would be put "towards essential domestic priorities."

The resolution also called for an "immediate, permanent and sustained ceasefire in occupied Palestine" and "permanent sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories."

Abbott released a letter on Tuesday that called the council's resolution "pro-Hamas," adding that "Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies" and "Texas will not tolerate antisemitism." He then stated the City of San Marcos is violating a Texas law that prohibits governmental entities entering into a contract worth $100,000 or more from boycotting Israel during the term of the contract.

In addition to reviewing current grants with the city to determine whether San Marcos violated the agreement, Abbott wrote his office "will not enter into any future grant agreements with the City and will act swiftly to terminate active grants for non-compliance" if the resolution passes.

Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies.



Sent a letter to the City of San Marcos today condemning its proposed antisemitic resolution openly flouting Texas state law.



Texas will NOT tolerate antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/17gJkFu6hv — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 29, 2025

Social media users responded to Abbott's letter with confusion, questioning the state's close ties to a foreign nation and its criticism of Texas taxpayers seeking more control over how their money is spent.

"It's really worth reading this letter. The city of San Marcos, Texas has suggested that they could use the $4.4 million in tax money their residents sent to Israel to instead manage domestic problems (addiction, education etc) and now the governor is calling them antisemites," one X user noted.

It’s really worth reading this letter. The city of San Marcos, Texas has suggested that they could use the $4.4 million in tax money their residents sent to Israel to instead manage domestic problems (addiction, education etc) and now the governor is calling them antisemites https://t.co/4q65vkLaGQ — Sean Padraig McCarthy (@SeanMcCarthyCom) April 30, 2025

"I'm confused...a city in Texas with 67k people doesn't want to send $4.4 million of their taxes to Israel and the governor is saying it's antisemitism... Am I missing something here?" another wondered.

I’m confused…a city in Texas with 67k people doesn’t want to send $4.4 million of their taxes to Israel and the governor is saying it’s antisemitism…



Am I missing something here? https://t.co/oHp1HYqRMq — MARK MORAN™️ (@itsmarkmoran) April 30, 2025

"this story is even funnier/sadder/more egregious because 42% of San Marcos is Hispanic," @realChrisBrunet shared. "so it's a town full of Mexican people (99% of whom can't find Israel on a map) being being forced to pay taxes to Israel under the threat of force."

"this is just slavery with extra steps," he continued.

this story is even funnier/sadder/more egregious because 42% of San Marcos is Hispanic



so it’s a town full of Mexican people (99% of whom can’t find Israel on a map) being being forced to pay taxes to Israel under the threat of force



this is just slavery with extra steps https://t.co/EdBWvgpbU3 — Chris Brunet (@realChrisBrunet) April 30, 2025

One individual was completely taken aback after learning cities across Texas send taxpayer dollars to Israel.

"WHAT THE F--K DO YOU MEAN A CITY IS GIVING ISREAL 4.4 MILLION DOLLARS???" @Grug13766697 wrote.

WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU MEAN A CITY IS GIVING ISREAL 4.4 MILLION DOLLARS??? https://t.co/gqV4PVXnXx — MikeCheck (@Grug13766697) April 29, 2025

Since President Trump took office in January, his administrations has sent $12 billion to Israel.

Originally published on Latin Times