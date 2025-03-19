The proposal to issue $5,000 "DOGE dividend" checks to U.S. taxpayers is expected to move forward "very soon," according to its creator who says a formal bill is on the horizon despite mounting skepticism over the plan's feasibility.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, was created to cut federal spending and has already slashed contracts and agency budgets in an effort to streamline operations.

The proposal by Azoria Co-founder James Fishback suggests redirecting 20% of these savings to taxpayers and another 20% to reducing the national debt, Newsweek reported. However, concerns remain over the actual financial impact of DOGE's cost-cutting measures, as the federal deficit has continued to rise despite the department's efforts.

"I have ongoing discussions with folks in the administration, and I've had ongoing discussions with folks on the Hill. I spoke with six U.S. senators this past week and continue those conversations to get feedback. And it's been overwhelmingly positive. The next step is there's going to be a bill, and the bill is coming very soon," Fishback told the outlet.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Musk have expressed support, but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has voiced concerns about fiscal responsibility, emphasizing that the U.S. has a $36 trillion national debt.

While some lawmakers are intrigued by the plan, economic experts warn that the projected $2 trillion in savings needed to fund $5,000 checks is unlikely to materialize.

The Congressional Budget Office recently reported that federal borrowing has increased, casting further doubt on DOGE's ability to generate meaningful savings.

