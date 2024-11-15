Juan Luis Guerra was the big winner of Thursday's Latin Grammys gala that saw the Dominican take home both the coveted best record and best album prizes thanks to his his fusion hit "Mambo 23" off "Radio Guira."

It was the 25th anniversary of the awards show that was this year held in Miami's Kaseya Center after last year's journey to Spain, the first time the prizes were distributed outside the United States.

The party in the Latin cultural capital of Miami began with a vibrant tribute to the ceremony's 2024 person of the year, Carlos Vives, who was joined onstage by fellow Colombian performers Juanes, Camilo and Sebastian Yatra.

Jon Bon Jovi presented Vives with the achievement award, whose past winners have included Ruben Blades and Juanes.

Bon Jovi also took the stage with Pitbull to perform a pumped-up club version of "It's My Life" -- an electrified remix dubbed "Now or Never."

Karol G scored a prize for best urban music album for her mixtape "Manana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season)," a win that comes one year after her studio album of the same name won the Latin Grammy's prestigious Album of the Year pize.

Luis Fonsi meanwhile scooped the best pop vocal album prize for "El Viaje."

Edgar Barrera -- the star producer and songwriter known for working with artists including Karol G, Shakira, Peso Pluma and Madonna -- began the night with the most chances at Latin Grammy gold with nine. His three wins included prizes for songwriter and producer of the year.

Nathy Peluso also took home three awards, while reggaeton superstars Karol G and Bad Bunny won a trophy each.

Ultimately it was Guerra, the 67-year-old who is credited with globally popularizing bachata, who became the night's big winner.

Anitta went home empty-handed but still celebrated her Brazilian heritage onstage, but with a lot less twerks than usual: she delivered a subdued but moving tribute to Sergio Mendes, the bossa nova king who died at 83 earlier this fall.

Joe Jonas took the stage to perform a new bilingual take on Ela Taubert's viral hit "Como Pasa?" The burgeoning star later was in joyful tears onstage as she accepted the night's prize for Best New Artist.

The duo's new spin on the track will drop on streaming platforms at midnight.

The new category Latin Electronic Music Performance went to Shakira and Argentine DJ Bizarrap for their track "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 (Tiesto Remix)."

The night was heavy on performances, including an ode to regional Mexican music from Becky G, who was joined by Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar and top nominee Barrera along with a mariachi band to perform the ballad "Por el Contrario."

And Marc Anthony headlined a joyous segment dedicated to salsa, which included a constellation of the genre's stars including La India, and featured a medley of classics like "Lloraras" and "Vivir Lo Nuestro."