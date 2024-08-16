KEY POINTS The financial disclosure showed that he holds between $1 million and $5 million worth of crypto

Arkham Intelligence data shows that he has over $3 million in $ETH and various memecoins

Last year's filing showed that his crypto holdings were only between $250K -- $500K

Former President Donald Trump has recently been aligning himself with the cryptocurrency industry, and on Thursday, news emerged that he disclosed personal holdings of over $1 million in cryptocurrencies held in an Ethereum wallet.

Up to $5M in Ethereum assets

As per the personal financial disclosure obtained by ethics watchdog Citizens for Ethics, the Republican presidential candidate has digital holdings worth around $1 million to $5 million. The exact cryptocurrencies he holds were not detailed, but it can be safe to conclude he holds Bitcoin, as he said earlier this year that he has had "some fun" with the world's top digital asset by market value.

His disclosure somehow backs data from leading blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence, which shows that the business mogul has nearly 500 $ETH worth around $1.29 million, as of early Friday. His digital wallet also holds various memecoins, including 10 million $MAGAA tokens, and some 10 million $FIGHT tokens. As of Friday, his wallet's total value is at $3.6 million.

Over $7 million in NFT earnings

The disclosure further revealed that Trump made $7,156,385 from his ventures into the nonfungible token (NFT) space. He launched a total of three NFT collections, including his trading cards NFT series.

Significant jump in crypto holdings

Last year, a filing with the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) revealed that Trump's crypto holdings within an Ethereum wallet were valued between $250,000 and $500,000.

If the said wallet is the same as the one declared in his latest disclosure, it means that the value of Trump's crypto holdings more than doubled in a year.

New crypto-related ventures

News of the GOP presidential candidate's crypto holdings came as he continues to dabble in the digital assets space. Just this month, he launched a new crypto-themed sneaker line. In just hours, the sneakers' High Tops "super limited" Bitcoin edition sold out.

As of writing, the Low Tops $BTC version of the "Trump Crypto President" sneaker line has been tagged on the website as now on "low stock." The High Tops black edition is still up for grabs.

Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric, have also teased an upcoming "huge" project in decentralized finance that they have since reiterated is not a new memecoin.

The crypto president?

Trump has painted himself as the crypto president in recent months, but there are some questions about whether he is a genuine supporter of the industry due to his past comments about Bitcoin possibly being a "scam."

Still, many crypto users appear drawn to the former president, especially after he spoke at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville last month where he promised to back self-custody of digital assets and make the country the world's leader in crypto innovation.